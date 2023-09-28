Capitolis Named to Crain’s 2023 Best Places to Work in New York City

Capitolis ranked among the top 100 employers in New York City for the second consecutive year

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capitolis, the technology company creating safer and more vibrant capital markets, today announced that it has been named one of New York’s 100 Best Places to Work in 2023 by Crain’s New York Business. This marks the second consecutive year that Capitolis has been honored by Crain’s on its annual list of the best employers in New York City.









“We are thrilled to be honored as one of the Best Places to Work in New York City for the second consecutive year,” said Gil Mandelzis, CEO & Founder, Capitolis. “This recognition underscores our commitment to both our employees and the communities we serve. I am proud of and thankful for our team, who bring an unwavering dedication and purpose every day to building solutions that promote the safety and stability of the financial markets.”

Crain’s, in partnership with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm, determined the rankings by conducting extensive employee surveys and audits of benefits, human resources, policies, perks, and corporate culture factors that define a company as an outstanding workplace. 2023 marks the 16th iteration of the annual rankings, which evaluates organizations based on an employee engagement and satisfaction survey (75% of rating) and an employer questionnaire on benefits and policies (25% of rating).

“We have a clear vision and strong values – and this recognition as a top New York City employer is a testament to our people, who demonstrate these values every day,” said Jen Vanderwall, Chief People and Culture Officer, Capitolis. “Employees know how their work contributes to the success of the company, and also cite our world class team, collaborative environment, and developmental managers as top reasons they love working for Capitolis. We are laser focused on achieving our audacious goals, and I look forward to our continued growth.”

In August 2023, Capitolis was named to CNBC’s inaugural World’s Top Fintech Companies 2023 list. Earlier this year, Capitolis was recognized on Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies, earning the standing of No. 2 in the Finance category.

For more information on Capitolis’ Company Values, please visit https://capitolis.com/capitolis-company-values/.

About Capitolis



We believe the financial markets can and should work for everyone. Capitolis is the technology company creating safer and more vibrant capital markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks – and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as J.P. Morgan, Citi and State Street.

Founded in 2017, our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology, and financial services. Capitolis was recently named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023 as well as Crain’s 2022 Best Places to Work in New York City list. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT CRAIN’S NEW YORK BUSINESS



Crain’s covers New York City business, politics and the economy. Crain’s knows what and who you need to know. Business in New York is constantly changing, and CrainsNewYork.com brings you continuous coverage throughout the day of local business news to keep you informed and ahead of the competition. Crain’s reports on business opportunities, deals, breaking news stories, detailed statistics and market information on more than a dozen key New York industries. For more information visit: http://www.crainsnewyork.com/.

Contacts

Edward Ruddy



Sloane & Company

eruddy@sloanepr.com

Brian Zilberfarb



Capitolis

brianz@capitolis.com