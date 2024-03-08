Capitalize To Power Rollovers for Ellevest Clients 

Capitalize Will Now Support Ellevest Clients in Taking Control of Their Retirement Savings and Building Additional Wealth









NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capitalize, the award-winning platform to find and transfer retirement accounts, today announced a new partnership with Ellevest, the investing and wealth management company built by women, for women. Through this partnership, Ellevest will embed Capitalize’s Enterprise Rollover solution to help clients find and consolidate their legacy 401(k) accounts into their Ellevest individual retirement accounts (IRA), thereby allowing them to take control of and grow their retirement savings.

“Women retire with two-thirds as much money as men do, but live six to eight years longer. We’re happy to partner with Capitalize to provide a solution that works to close the gender investing gap by making it easier for our clients to roll over their retirement accounts to Ellevest,” says Natasha Anand, VP of Client Operations of Ellevest.

“We’re honored to be partnering with Ellevest on their incredibly important mission to get more money in the hands of women. We know that retirement savings represent one of the largest sources of individual wealth, but are often left-behind in legacy 401(k)s and difficult to transfer because of the archaic rollover process. Together we’re going to make sure that women using Ellevest are able to find and take full control of their retirement assets,” says Gaurav Sharma, CEO of Capitalize.

Ellevest joins a growing number of leading IRA providers using Capitalize’s Enterprise Rollover solution. Capitalize’s proprietary technology and dedicated service team help customers of IRA providers find legacy 401(k)s and seamlessly roll them over to fund their IRAs. Capitalize introduced its Enterprise Rollover solution in 2021 as an extension of its award-winning consumer rollover platform launched widely in 2020.

Capitalize is a New York-based technology company that helps consumers find and roll over their old 401(k) accounts through an easy-to-use online platform. Capitalize’s technology is used to power rollovers for leading financial institutions and their users, and is available direct-to-consumer. Capitalize has been recognized as one of TIME’s 100 Best Inventions, as well as by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea and Forbes as one of the Top 50 Fintech Companies in the US.

Ellevest was founded by CEO Sallie Krawcheck with a mission to get more money in the hands of women by closing the gender investing gap. Ellevest is the only company that considers women’s individual realities, goals, and values to help them reach their financial goals and invest toward the impact they want to make in the world. Today, with $2 billion in assets under management and a majority-women group of investors who believe in their mission, Ellevest is helping women build and manage their wealth through goal-based investing, financial planning, and wealth management. Since its founding in 2014, Ellevest has built a community of more than 3 million and has been named the 8th fastest-growing fee-only Registered Investment Advisor in the US with assets of $2 billion.

