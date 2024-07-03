Capital Factory to Co-Host Micro Summit on Tech Innovation — and Special Announcement in the Nation’s Capital

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On July 9, 2024, on the margins of the 75th Anniversary NATO celebrations, national and international leaders will gather with tech startups in Washington, D.C. to discuss the massive disruptions reshaping our future. The micro summit – “NATO To The Future: Preparing for Coming Disruptions” – will be followed by an announcement from City leaders in Washington, D.C. about a new partnership with Capital Factory to accelerate the development of frontier technology to advance the national interest.





SUMMIT

“ NATO to The Future: Preparing for Coming Disruptions” is a micro-summit focused on the future of technology and innovation, running alongside the official NATO Summit in Washington, D.C. This event will bring together leading startups, tech companies, top venture capitalists, and policymakers to discuss accelerating innovation to strengthen Alliance countries. Policymakers and innovators must collaborate to navigate the coming disruptions in AI, robotics, synthetic biology, space, defense, and re-industrialization. Speakers include senior officials – such as the Deputy Secretary General of NATO, the Director of DARPA, and more – and startup CEOs working on developments in space, autonomous systems, energy, and beyond.

WHEN / WHERE



July 9, 2024, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM



Dock 5 at Union Market



1309 5th St NE, Washington, D.C. 20002

WHO



Participants will include representatives from NATO, the White House, national security departments and agencies, Capitol Hill, leading startups, tech companies, and top venture capital firms. Media can RSVP at www.NATOtoTheFuture.com

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Following the summit, attendees and members of the public will gather with national and DC leaders at Union Market to announce a new long-term initiative to accelerate the development of frontier technology in the national interest.

WHEN / WHERE



July 9, 2024, 7:00 PM



Union Market, Dock 5



1309 5th St NE, Washington, D.C. 20002

WHO



Participants will include national and local tech companies, City leaders, national officials, and community leaders. Media can RSVP here.

ABOUT CAPITAL FACTORY



Capital Factory is the center of gravity for entrepreneurs in Texas, the number one state for startups. Thousands of entrepreneurs, programmers and designers gather day and night, in-person and online for meetups, classes and coworking. With boots on the ground in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, we meet the best entrepreneurs in Texas and introduce them to their first investors, employees, mentors and customers. According to Pitchbook, Capital Factory has been the most active investor in Texas since 2010.

Contacts

Meg Vrabel



Chief Operating Officer, Capital Factory



megvrabel@capitalfactory.com