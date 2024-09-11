Capital Communications & Consulting to Provide Marketing Services for Obsidian Solutions Group

FREDERICKSBURG, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Obsidian Solutions Group (OSG) is pleased to announce that it has selected Capital Communications & Consulting (C3) to deliver marketing and public relations services, supporting OSG’s mission to strengthen brand visibility and engagement within the defense and intelligence communities.





“We are eager to work with Capital Communications to further elevate our position in the industry and expand our outreach,” said LaMont J. Wells, Chief Growth Officer of Obsidian Solutions Group. “C3’s proven track record in the modeling, simulation, and training sector, coupled with their deep understanding of the defense landscape, positions them as an ideal partner for advancing our strategic communication efforts.”

Obsidian Solutions Group, a recognized leader in providing agile, adaptive services and solutions for the defense and intelligence sectors, offers critical capabilities in IT transformation, software development, data management, and operational support. With C3’s marketing and PR expertise, OSG aims to increase its presence at key industry events and in strategic markets, while continuing to serve the mission objectives of its clients across the defense community.

Capital Communications & Consulting, headquartered in Orlando—the heart of the modeling and simulation community—has long been recognized for its expertise in delivering communications strategies for defense-related industries. With a keen focus on innovation and mission-driven messaging, C3 will work closely with OSG to bolster brand recognition and highlight the critical solutions OSG provides to the Department of Defense and other government agencies. “Obsidian’s work in supporting our nation’s most pressing defense missions speaks volumes, and we are honored to help amplify their impact,” said Mary Trier, President and CEO of C3. “Our team is committed to helping Obsidian communicate their message of mission success and technology integration to the stakeholders who need it most.”

About Obsidian Solutions Group:



Obsidian Solutions Group is a leading provider of mission-critical solutions, supporting the Department of Defense, intelligence community, homeland security, and private sectors. Since its founding in 2010, Obsidian has earned a reputation for delivering innovative IT transformation, software development, and data analytics solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. Obsidian has been recognized as one of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies by Inc. Magazine and Washington Technology. For more information, visit https://obsidiansg.com.

Contacts

Media:

Chuck Sheppard

VP of Business Development



csheppard@obsidiansg.us