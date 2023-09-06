Capillary Technologies Appoints Melody Mitchem as Global Head of HR

BENGALURU, India & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capillary Technologies, a global leader in loyalty technology solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Melody Mitchem to the position of Global Head of Human Resources. Melody’s appointment comes as a result of her exceptional contributions to the company since her arrival through Capillary’s acquisition of Brierley.





In her short time at Capillary, Melody has demonstrated remarkable leadership and strategic prowess. She seamlessly took over the responsibilities of the US HR division and played a pivotal role in the successful integration of the recent acquisitions into the Capillary fold.

As the newly appointed Global Head of HR, Melody will spearhead the development and direction of a comprehensive and unified HR function across Capillary’s global operations. Her extensive experience and proven track record in Human Resources, spanning over 25 years, have solidified her position as a respected leader in the industry.

Before joining Capillary, Melody led the HR team at Brierley since 2015, where she cultivated a culture centered around the belief that “Happy and engaged employees translate to successful and satisfied customers.” This philosophy aligns perfectly with Capillary’s vision and values, making her an ideal choice to further enhance the company’s commitment to employee satisfaction and customer success. She envisions Capillary as “The Best Place to Work” and is dedicated to creating an environment that fosters innovation, collaboration, and personal growth for all employees.

Anant Choubey, co-founder and COO of Capillary said, “We are delighted to announce Melody Mitchem’s promotion to the role of Global Head of HR. Melody’s remarkable contributions since joining us through the Brierley acquisition have already made a significant impact on our organization. Her expertise and dedication to fostering a positive work environment align seamlessly with our company’s values. We are confident that under Melody’s leadership, our HR function will continue to flourish and support our employees around the world.”

“It is an incredible honor to take on this new role at Capillary. The company’s commitment to its employees’ growth and well-being is truly inspiring. I am excited to lead the HR team in building a global function that not only supports our employees but also empowers them to excel. Together, we will continue to drive Capillary’s vision of becoming The Best Place to Work, where engaged employees drive exceptional customer success,” says Melody Mitchem.

Capillary’s leadership is thrilled about Melody’s well-deserved promotion and the transformative journey that lies ahead. The entire Capillary community congratulates Melody on her new role and wishes her continued success in driving the company’s people-centric initiatives.

About Capillary Technologies:

Founded in 2012, Capillary Technologies has a presence across the United States, India, the Middle East, and Asia, in particular, South East Asia. Capillary is an end-to-end customer loyalty platform that offers a comprehensive view of consumers, and unified, cross-channel strategies that deliver a real-time omnichannel, personalized, and consistent experience for customers. Powering 100+ loyalty programs, across 30+ countries, Capillary works with 250+ brands including the likes of Tata, PUMA, Shell, Al-Futtaim, Petron, Domino’s, Kanmo Group, and Marks & Spencer. With a massive reach of 1Bn+ consumers and processing 5Bn+ annual transactions, the company has the backing of Warburg Pincus, Sequoia Capital, Avataar Ventures, and Filter Capital. For more information, visit www.capillarytech.com.

