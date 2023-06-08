Capillary makes third acquisition in the US; acquires Tenerity’s Digital Connect Assets

BENGALURU, India & MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capillary Technologies, a leading customer loyalty and engagement technology solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of Tenerity’s Digital Connect Assets. Through this acquisition, Capillary strengthens its position in the US and Europe by acquiring a rich network of rewards ecosystem that Digital Connect enables.

Digital Connect will be rebranded to Rewards+ and will be added as the fourth product on the Capillary platform alongside Loyalty+, Engage+, and Insights+. With this, Capillary will be the only company with a full suite of end-to-end intelligent loyalty solutions, inclusive of technology platform, consulting, loyalty program design, analytics, full rewards network, and marketing communications.

Digital Connect enables companies to engage customers with compelling offers to make their brand memorable every day and, ultimately, generate incremental revenue. With a strong foundation in artificial intelligence and analytics, Digital Connect (now Rewards+) drives profitable loyalty by bridging engagement and monetization. Over the last year, Digital Connect has developed an extensive rewards network and has made significant inroads in the BFSI/telecom industry with some marquee clients.

Digital Connect’s team is based out of the US, UK, and India. With the addition of the Digital Connect team, Capillary will expand its footprint in the US and establish a firm foothold in Europe. In the US, the Digital Connect team will join forces with Capillary’s previous acquisitions of Persuade (2021) and Brierley (Apr 2023).

“We are delighted to extend our warmest welcome to Digital Connect’s exceptional team as they join Capillary. As we build on the momentum brought in by getting named as a Leader on the Forrester Wave and integrating Brierley’s unparalleled 30+ years of industry expertise, the addition of Digital Connect’s Rewards network solidifies Capillary as the unequivocal pinnacle of loyalty solutions. With our highly advanced technology platform, world-class consultancy services, and an expansive rewards network, Capillary is arguably the best loyalty company in the world,” says Sameer Garde, CEO of Capillary Technologies.

“After 10 years of robust growth in Asia, Capillary’s global expansion has now entered a full-throttle phase. Following two years of careful oversight to ensure a seamless merger with Persuade, we have swiftly acquired two businesses in succession. Digital Connect’s specialized focus on the BFSI/telecom industry will accelerate our entry into a new vertical. We are delighted to welcome Digital Connect onboard and embark on a collective journey of transformation and growth,” says Aneesh Reddy, Founder, and MD, Capillary Technologies.

About Capillary Technologies:

Founded in 2012, Capillary Technologies has a presence across the United States, India, the Middle East, and Asia, in particular, South East Asia. Capillary is an end-to-end customer loyalty platform that offers a comprehensive view of consumers, and unified, cross-channel strategies that deliver a real-time omnichannel, personalized, and consistent experience for customers. Powering 100+ loyalty programs, across 30+ countries, Capillary works with 250+ brands including the likes of Tata, PUMA, Shell, Al-Futtaim, Petron, Domino’s, Kanmo Group, and Marks & Spencer. With a massive reach of 1Bn+ consumers and processing 5Bn+ annual transactions, the company has the backing of Warburg Pincus, Sequoia Capital, Avataar Ventures, and Filter Capital. For more information, visit www.capillarytech.com.

