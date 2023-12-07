Capgemini’s Former Global Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Lanny S. Cohen, Backs Economic Transformation Technologies (ETT) as the World’s Marquis Enterprise AI Data and Interoperability Platform

Distinguished leader in applying emerging technologies to gain breakthrough business results, Lanny S. Cohen harnesses his extensive experience and expertise to accelerate and expand enterprise access to, adoption of, and impact from ETT’s first-in-kind, game changing digital platform technologies









FRISCO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a move to spearhead advancements in Economic Transformation Technologies (ETT), Lanny S. Cohen, former Global Chief Technology and Innovation Officer and Country Board Chairman & CEO for North America of Capgemini SE, a worldwide leader in consulting, technology services, and digital transformation, has made a strategic investment in ETT in anticipation of its future disruptive technology portfolio to drive exceptional business performance and value for enterprises across the globe.

Mr. Cohen will contribute his experience and expertise as Senior Advisor to ETT’s Chairman & CEO, Board, and executive team, assisting in market focus, business development, major accounts, business operations and execution, and strategic partnerships to ensure global scale, alignment, and stakeholder returns. This relationship and collaboration aim to leverage Cohen’s diverse backgrounds and business technology know-how to scale the ETT SMITH Platform, utilizing its data management, interoperability, data storage, and advanced Artificial Intelligence solutions at the world’s largest companies.

With a distinguished career spanning over 30 years at Capgemini and Ernst & Young, Cohen has demonstrated leadership in various roles from consultant to partner/vice president to CEO. As head of Capgemini’s global Chief Technology Officer network, he has played a pivotal role in integrating new technology trends, anticipating and responding to client needs, and strengthening partnerships on technology matters. Cohen, recognized as one of Consulting Magazine’s Top 25 Most Influential Consultants, has been a thought leader behind Capgemini’s business technology platform, cloud, and AI strategies, and co-founded Capgemini’s Applied Innovation Exchange global network.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lanny Cohen to our ETT family, as we believe his wisdom, knowledge, and experience will be a great asset to our corporation and will be instrumental in our customers and partners gaining groundbreaking business results from our disruptive technologies.” – Christopher Condon, Chairman & CEO of ETT

“Lanny is a trusted advisor for several Fortune 1000 companies, with the unique ability to solve cross-industry challenges, as proven throughout his career. We are honored to have him join the team.” – Barbara Stinnett, President & COO

