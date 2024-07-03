Capgemini Government Solutions appoints Dan Ford as CEO

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capgemini Government Solutions LLC, an independent Capgemini subsidiary working with U.S. Government Agencies, today named Dan Ford as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Bill Webner who has stepped down to pursue a new opportunity.





With nearly two decades at Capgemini Government Solutions, Ford has been instrumental in partnering with government agencies to transform and manage their business by unlocking the value of technology. He’s held leadership roles at Capgemini Government Solutions including National Security Sector Leader and, most recently, as Head of U.S. Federal Sectors.

Ford’s team has been dedicated to helping U.S. Federal clients grow, collaborate, and align their strategies to deliver critical outcomes across civilian, health, national security, and defense sectors. Ford holds a Master of Engineering in Logistics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Davidson College.

“ Dan has been a key driver behind the growth in the Capgemini Government Solutions business and we have every confidence that he will successfully continue strengthening and deepening the company’s long-term value,” said Jim Bailey, CEO of Capgemini in the Americas and Group Executive Board Member. “ His leadership will bring a new perspective while we continue to be innovative with our clients and competitive in the federal marketplace.”

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2023 global revenues of €22.5 billion.

Get the Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

About Capgemini Government Solutions LLC

Launched in 2002, Capgemini Government Solutions is a U.S. company based in McLean, Virginia. Capgemini partners with U.S. federal government organizations to bring the global public and private sector insight and experience required for mission transformation.

Capgemini’s U.S. federal business delivers enterprise and technology modernization solutions to our vast portfolio of Civilian, Health, National Security and Defense clients. Get the future you want with Capgemini Government Solutions.

Additional information on Capgemini Government Solutions is available at www.capgemini.com

