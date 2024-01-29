Capgemini enables improved efficiency and productivity for the Auto Club Group with modernized IT infrastructure

Migration of data centers to Google Cloud will help deliver long-term cost savings through enhanced efficiency and improved carbon footprint

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capgemini announced today that it has enabled the Auto Club Group (ACG) to benefit from a successful migration of its core insurance processing applications to Google Cloud. As a result, ACG is now able to simplify its IT infrastructure, streamline operations, and enhance application capabilities and server management for improved efficiency and productivity.





Faced with an end-of-service deadline and escalating costs, ACG was looking for a trusted business and technology transformation partner with robust expertise to support its move to Google Cloud. Capgemini was chosen for its industry leading capabilities in supporting clients on similar journeys. Working with ACG, Capgemini orchestrated a seamless migration involving its entire production and non-production server infrastructure. Through a more stable, secure, and future-proofed technology stack, ACG now has the platform to scale for future digital transformation initiatives.

This initiative will see ACG ensure business continuity and gain substantial long-term cost savings, in the region of $500,000 per year, by consolidating its data centers and product suite to Google Cloud’s infrastructure.

“This was a critical and time-sensitive initiative for ACG that will yield significant value in terms of cost savings, system scalability, and resilience and was a key component of our broader transformation journey. The partnership and collaboration from Capgemini and Google Cloud was critical in executing this highly complex initiative seamlessly with little to no impact on our business operations. Kudos to the teams on this success that serves as a testament to our deep longstanding partnership,” said Madhu Nandagiri, Vice President Infrastructure and Digital IT, Auto Club Group.

“Our collaboration with ACG to deliver this successful migration was always grounded in building a strong foundation for a digital and sustainable future. We put the right people and skills in place for the team to manage this transition, without compromising on security, and to mitigate any service disruption. We are excited to help them realize quantifiable business value through this transformation journey and discover new opportunities together to drive further value creation,” said Shane Cassidy, Head of Global Insurance Business Unit at Capgemini.

“Embracing the cloud is not just about technology; it’s about reimagining the role of IT in the digital age by shifting from managing infrastructure to driving strategic innovation. Our longstanding partnership with ACG and Capgemini to modernize ACG’s infrastructure and transform its insurance processing will not only help reduce cost but ultimately improve employee and member experiences. We look forward to working together to harness the power of cloud and AI to enable transformational change and drive business value,” Nigel Walsh, Managing Director, Insurance, Google Cloud.

