Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Wins Grand Award and Resident Evil 4 Wins Award for Excellence in the Games of the Year Division at the Japan Game Awards: 2023!

Dragon’s Dogma 2 wins award in the Future Division

OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Capcom–Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak was awarded the Grand Award and Resident Evil 4 was awarded an Award for Excellence in the Games of the Year Division of the Japan Game Awards: 2023 (held by the Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association), while Dragon’s Dogma 2 won an award in the Future Division. The prizes were announced at Tokyo Game Show 2023, which was held from September 21-24.









Winner of the Grand Award, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a massive premium expansion for Monster Hunter Rise. As a result of garnering acclaim for its content, including new locales, monsters and never-before-experienced hunting actions, the game has cumulatively sold over 6.1 million units*1 worldwide. Capcom looks to continue growing sales over the long term through initiatives such as strategic pricing.

Further, recognized with an Award for Excellence, Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the original, groundbreaking 2005 title. The game was lauded by both fans of the series and newcomers alike for carefully recreating the appeal of the original while providing a fresh gameplay experience, leading cumulative global sales of the title to exceed 5 million units*2. Capcom aims to continue expanding sales of the title with the September 21 release of Separate Ways additional story downloadable content, as well as the upcoming release of Resident Evil 4 VR Mode, which is free downloadable content that will allow players to experience the game’s main campaign on PlayStationVR®2.

Also, Dragon’s Dogma 2 won an award in the Future Division, where players vote to select the upcoming titles they most look forward to. Playable demo versions of the title garnered mass attention from attendees soon after show doors were opened.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

*1 As of June 30, 2023



*2 As of July 20, 2023

Award List

Games of the Year Division

Award Title Platform*3 Grand Award Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Nintendo Switch™, PC Award for Excellence Resident Evil 4 PlayStation®5 system, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, PC

*3 Platforms listed include only those for which the titles were available during the awards period of the Japan Game Awards

Future Division

Award Title Platform Recipient Dragon’s Dogma 2 PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Product Information

Title : Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Genre : Action RPG Release Date : Nintendo Switch, PC: June 30, 2022 Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4: April 28, 2023

Title : Resident Evil 4 Genre : Survival horror Release Date : March 24, 2023

Title : Dragon’s Dogma 2 Genre : Open world action Release Date : TBA

*Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo Co., Ltd.



*”PlayStation” is a registered trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.



*Microsoft, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X|S are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

Contacts

Capcom Public Relations & Investor Relations Section



Daniel Levine



+81-6-6920-3623



daniel-levine@capcom.com

Yoshiko Ikeda



+81-6-6920-3623



yoshiko-ikeda@capcom.com