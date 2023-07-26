<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Capcom Makes Swordcanes Studio Co., Ltd. a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Through Share Acquisition

OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Capcom–Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that it has acquired all shares in Swordcanes Studio Co., Ltd. (Swordcanes), making it a wholly-owned subsidiary.


1. Purpose of Share Acquisition

Swordcanes strength lies in 3D computer graphics production technology in consumer home video game development and the studio has carried out work on major Capcom titles in the past. As such, Capcom decided to make the studio its wholly-owned subsidiary to sustainably bolster its developmental and technological capabilities.

Going forward, Capcom will continue to explore the acquisition of necessary technological capabilities in order to enhance its game development organization.

2. Overview of Swordcanes Studio Co., Ltd.

1. Head Office

D’s VARIE Kanda Bldg., 5F, Kanda Nishifukudacho 4, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

2. Representative

Tetsuya Takeda

3. Paid-in Capital

8 million yen

4. Date Established

May 2018

5. Main Businesses

Production of 3D and 2D computer graphics related to game development, etc.

3. Outlook

The impact on consolidated business results for the current fiscal year will be negligible.

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

Contacts

Capcom Public Relations & Investor Relations Section

Daniel Levine

+81-6-6920-3623

daniel-levine@capcom.com

Yoshiko Ikeda

+81-6-6920-3623

yoshiko-ikeda@capcom.com

