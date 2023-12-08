Home Business Wire Capcom Announces Monster Hunter Wilds!
This latest title is scheduled to join the cumulative 95-million-unit-selling series in 2025

OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Capcom–Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that Monster Hunter Wilds, the next game in the critically acclaimed Monster Hunter series, is scheduled for release in 2025.




Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest title in the series and the first all-new mainline entry since Monster Hunter Rise was released in 2021. Monster Hunter Wilds is scheduled for release in 2025 and is being developed with the aim of delivering an experience that satisfies both long-time fans of the series and newcomers as well.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

The Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in beautiful natural environments. Beginning with the first title in 2004, the series established a new genre of video games in which players work together with friends to hunt ferocious monsters. The Monster Hunter series has since grown into a global phenomenon with cumulative sales exceeding 95 million units as of September 30, 2023.

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

Capcom Public Relations & Investor Relations Section

Daniel Levine

+81-6-6920-3623

daniel-levine@capcom.com

Yoshiko Ikeda

+81-6-6920-3623

yoshiko-ikeda@capcom.com

