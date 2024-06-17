Capco announces Karl Canty as new US Insurance Partner

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capco, the global technology and management consultancy, has appointed Karl Canty as a new Partner within the company’s US Insurance practice, based in Hartford, CT. Karl will focus on building client relationships, driving sales and delivering value for insurers, including a number of Capco’s key Life & Annuities clients.





Karl brings over 20 years of insurance product, technology, and transformation experience to his new role, and has worked extensively on scaling data, analytics, and operations strategies for the world’s largest financial services organizations.

Karl joins Capco from data analytics and digital operations & solutions company EXL, where he was Vice-President for Insurance Data & AI. Prior to that role, Karl spent five years within EY’s Insurance Advisory Services business, leading teams focused on operational transformation and strategy. Prior to EY, he worked on process, organizational design and process initiatives during his five years with PwC’s Financial Services Advisory division.

Matthew Hutchins, Partner and Global Head of Insurance at Capco said: “I am very pleased to welcome Karl as a new member of the US Partner team. Karl has a deep knowledge of the US insurance market and the regulatory dynamics now impacting insurers. His proven track record in leading innovation and strategic change initiatives for the largest life, group, voluntary benefits, and annuity carriers will be key as we drive industry innovation and help solve our clients’ most complex challenges.”

David Radvany, Partner & US Insurance Lead at Capco, said: “Karl’s expertise and experience in the areas of transformation design and deployment, process change, innovation strategy, and product portfolio enablement will be invaluable as we help our insurance clients realize their ambitions for long-term success. I am very pleased to welcome him to the team.”

About Capco

Capco, a Wipro company, is a global technology and management consultancy focused on the financial services industry. Capco operates at the intersection of business and technology by combining innovative thinking with unrivalled industry knowledge to fast-track digital initiatives for banking and payments, capital markets, wealth and asset management, insurance, and the energy sector. Capco’s cutting-edge ingenuity is brought to life through its award-winning Be Yourself At Work culture and diverse talent. To learn more, visit www.capco.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contacts

Media:

BackBay Communications



capco@backbaycommunications.com