Capacity Trucks® to Debut Zero Emissions Electric Terminal Truck at ACT Expo

LONGVIEW, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#capacitytrucks–Capacity Trucks, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), will debut its new Zero Emissions Lithium-Ion powered terminal truck at the upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, May 2 – 4, in Anaheim, California.





This new electric terminal truck is the latest in Capacity’s zero emissions line of products designed for port, intermodal and distribution/warehouse applications.

“Our focus over the last 10 years has been on developing advanced zero emissions products that answer the evolving needs of the industry,” said Wes Downing, Vice President & General Manager of Capacity Trucks. “This new EV terminal truck is a continuation of that journey and provides an efficient alternative for moving the world’s cargo.”

The Capacity EV terminal truck is powered by a Hyster-Yale electric powertrain and available with an option of 130 kWh or 260 kWh lithium-ion battery. The truck is expected to operate for the length of a normal shift before recharging is needed, delivering consistent power and maximizing uptime. The battery can be recharged in as short as one hour.

“As part of REV Group, Capacity Trucks is advancing our mission to develop cutting-edge alternative-powered vehicles for the heavy-duty transportation industry,” stated Brian Perry, President of Commercial Segment, REV Group. “The new EV terminal truck is an exciting addition to our growing line of zero emissions products.”

The Zero Emissions Lithium-Ion powered truck will be on display at Capacity’s ACT Expo booth #6788. Capacity’s Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric (H 2 ) terminal truck, which debuted at TMC earlier this year, will also be on display.

About Capacity of Texas, Inc.

Capacity of Texas began in 1974, and for nearly 50 years, it has set the standard in what customers look for in a durable and hardworking yard truck. Part of the REV Group family of specialty vehicle companies (NYSE: REVG), customers will find Capacity Trucks in the busiest ports, rail terminals, and warehouse/distribution centers throughout the world. Known for superb design, innovative engineering, durability, and a customer-focused culture, Capacity’s reputation for service has also grown with an ever-expanding network of dedicated dealers. For more information about Capacity Trucks, visit www.capacitytrucks.com.

About Capacity Trucks and Hyster-Yale Group Collaboration

In 2020, Capacity Trucks partnered with Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. to jointly develop electric, hydrogen and automation-ready terminal tractors. The collaboration leverages each company’s product expertise in the global material handling solutions market, bringing together Capacity’s robust terminal truck platform and the vast experience Hyster-Yale Group has in lift truck electric powertrain technology and hydrogen fuel cell technology developed by its subsidiary company, Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group’s diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group’s brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

Contacts

Julie Nuernberg



Director of PR & Social Media



+1.262.389.8620 (mobile)



julie.nuernberg@revgroup.com