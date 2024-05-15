Cantaloupe, Inc., to Showcase Self-Service and Mobile-First Solutions at the National Restaurant Association Show

May 18-21 Event Highlights Cantaloupe’s Wide Range of Solutions to Enable Self-Service Across Stadiums, Entertainment Venues, Festivals, Hotels and More

Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), a leading provider of end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, is excited to announce its debut participation at the National Restaurant Association Show, taking place May 18 to 21, 2024, at McCormick Place in Chicago. Cantaloupe will be showcasing its innovative solutions focused on self-service and mobile-first applications for stadiums, entertainment venues, festivals and hotels.









Cantaloupe Inc. is a global technology leader with more than 30 years of experience in powering self-service commerce. Cantaloupe’s mission is to revolutionize the way businesses engage with consumers by offering a comprehensive suite of solutions, including innovative kiosk and POS systems, as well as enterprise cloud software designed for a wide range of industries such as stadiums, entertainment venues, festivals, office buildings, hotels and apartment complexes. With Cantaloupe’s end-to-end platform, businesses can drive engagement, increase sales revenue, and optimize operations, delivering exceptional experiences for both businesses and consumers.

“Cantaloupe’s solutions are specifically designed to cater to the growing demand for self-service and mobile-first experiences,” said Elyssa Steiner, chief marketing officer of Cantaloupe, Inc. “Our emphasis on convenience, efficiency and enhanced customer experiences really set Cantaloupe apart from traditional solutions and elevates guest and fan experiences into seamless journeys for shopping, ordering and paying.”

Attendees of the National Restaurant Association Show are invited to visit Cantaloupe’s booth #6672 in the North Building of McCormick Place to experience Cantaloupe’s cutting-edge technologies, including AI powered smart camera technology, which enables seamless and secure transactions. Cantaloupe’s solutions eliminate the need for traditional checkout lines, providing customers with a hassle-free retail, food and beverage experience that includes convenience, speed, and flexibility in their transactions.

Some of the products Cantaloupe will be showcasing include its CHEQ point-of-sale (POS) platform, a mobile-first payment solution for stadiums, entertainment venues, festivals and more. CHEQ’s full end-to-end payment platform features mobile ordering (right from seats), mobile pick-up points (“CHEQ Points”) and innovative express kiosks (“CHEQ Zones”) to increase ordering efficiencies and decrease line wait times. CHEQ also offers its unique social gifting marketplace functionality, allowing guests, friends and family to send food and beverages to those attending a game or concert in real time, from anywhere in the world.

Cantaloupe’s booth at the National Restaurant Association Show will be highlighting:

CHEQ POS Kiosks : available in attended or self-checkout mode, making ordering seamless across multiple revenue centers and empowering fans to self-service for reduced wait times.

available in attended or self-checkout mode, making ordering seamless across multiple revenue centers and empowering fans to self-service for reduced wait times. CHEQ Handheld: providing in-stadium vendors or those with on-the-go payment needs at festivals and events, the ability to accept payments anywhere, perfect for selling merchandise, food and beverages.

providing in-stadium vendors or those with on-the-go payment needs at festivals and events, the ability to accept payments anywhere, perfect for selling merchandise, food and beverages. CHEQ Mobile App : enables fans or event-goers the ability to order food and beverages from anywhere in the venue, with flexible pick-up or in-seat delivery options.

enables fans or event-goers the ability to order food and beverages from anywhere in the venue, with flexible pick-up or in-seat delivery options. Cantaloupe Smart Café: a fully locked cooler that enables true grab and go self-service with AI powered smart camera technology to charge the consumers card for the exact items they take out of the smart fridge.

a fully locked cooler that enables true grab and go self-service with AI powered smart camera technology to charge the consumers card for the exact items they take out of the smart fridge. Cantaloupe Micro Markets for Hotel Pantries: a one-stop shop for cabinetry, coolers and self-checkout kiosks with the Cantaloupe Go MiniX cashless acceptance kiosk, that simply leverages existing pantry space and converts it into a self-service mini-market in hotel lobbies, creating less burden on employees to manage checking in guests and ringing up pantry products and instead, creates a fully grab-and-go experience.

“As a global technology leader in self-service commerce, we are excited to showcase our solutions at the National Restaurant Association Show to industries that are seeking easier ways to seamlessly accept payments and create unique consumer experiences on the go,” noted Steiner.

To learn more about Cantaloupe, visit cantaloupe.com. To learn more about Cantaloupe at the National Restaurant Association Show at booth #6672 in the North Building of McCormick Place and to book a meeting while at the show, visit https://bit.ly/3wCdj2T.

About Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a global technology leader powering self-service commerce. With over a million active locations, processing more than a billion transactions every year, Cantaloupe is enabling businesses of all sizes to provide self-service experiences for consumers. The company’s vertically integrated solutions fuel growth by offering micro-payments processing, enterprise cloud software, IoT technology, as well as kiosk and POS innovations. Cantaloupe’s end-to-end platform increases consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, consumer promotions and loyalty programs, while providing business owners increased profitability by leveraging software to drive efficiencies across an entire operation. Cantaloupe’s solutions are used by a variety of consumer services in the U.S., Europe, and Australia including vending machines, micro markets and smart retail, EV charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, amusement and entertainment venues, IoT services and more. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

