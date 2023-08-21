Cantaloupe, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results on September 6, 2023

Home Business Wire Cantaloupe, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results on...
MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions to power self-service commerce, today announced that management will host a webcast to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release highlighting the financial results will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.


A live webcast of the call may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://cantaloupeinc.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. To join the live call and ask questions, please register here. A dial in and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://cantaloupeinc.gcs-web.com/.

About Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a global technology leader powering self-service commerce. With over a million active locations across the globe processing more than a billion transactions every year, Cantaloupe is enabling businesses of all sizes to provide self-service experiences for consumers. The company’s vertically integrated solutions fuel growth by offering micro-payments processing, enterprise cloud software, IoT technology, as well as kiosk and POS innovations. Cantaloupe’s end-to-end platform increases consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, consumer promotions and loyalty programs, while providing business owners increased profitability by leveraging software to drive efficiencies across an entire operation. Cantaloupe’s solutions are used by a wide variety of consumer services in the U.S., Europe, and Australia including vending machines, micro markets and smart retail, EV charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, amusement and entertainment venues, IoT services and more. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com, or follow the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

