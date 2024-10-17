Cantaloupe, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results on November 7, 2024

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), a global leading provider of end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, today announced that management will host a webcast to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release highlighting the financial results will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.





A live webcast of the call may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://cantaloupeinc.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. To join the live call and ask questions, please register here. A dial in and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://cantaloupeinc.gcs-web.com/.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), is a global technology leader powering self-service commerce. Cantaloupe offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including micro-payment processing, self-checkout kiosks, mobile ordering, connected point of sale systems, and enterprise cloud software. Handling more than a billion transactions annually, Cantaloupe’s solutions enhance operational efficiency and consumer engagement across sectors like food & beverage markets, smart automated retail, hospitality, entertainment venues and more. Committed to innovation, Cantaloupe drives advancements in digital payments and business optimization, serving over 30,000 customers in the U.S., U.K., EU countries, Australia, and Mexico. For more information, visit cantaloupe.com or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

