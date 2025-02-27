Canopy and Full Swing Partner to Elevate Golf Simulator Performance, Reduce Service Costs

Connected product management brings real-time insights, increased efficiency, and proactive support to golf simulators

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canopy, the leading provider of remote monitoring and management (RMM) software for connected products, has partnered with golf simulator industry leader, Full Swing, to improve the performance and reliability of Full Swing’s simulator product. Full Swing’s support and software teams use Canopy to remotely monitor, manage, and automate support processes across their global fleet of products. With the sports simulator market expected to reach $5.75 billion in 2025, Full Swing is poised to expand its market presence, and Canopy is set to extend RMM support to thousands of Full Swing golf simulators by year-end.

Full Swing uses Canopy to ensure every golf simulator in the field performs reliably as intended. By making it easy to manage configuration, perform software and firmware updates, and troubleshoot system issues, Canopy reduces the cost of remote device management. Full Swing’s technical support team uses Canopy to fix problems quickly and proactively manage their fleet of golf simulators.

“The Full Swing team is committed to delivering a premium simulator experience for our customers,” said Jason Fierro, COO of Full Swing. “We use Canopy to ensure our golf simulators always deliver the experience our customers expect. Canopy gives our service center visibility and control over the entire golf simulator product at scale, maximizing simulator uptime while reducing costs.”

"Full Swing is the undisputed leader in introducing innovative technology to transform the sports and entertainment experience,” said Steve Latham, CEO of Canopy. “So it's no surprise the Full Swing team prioritizes customer service, using Canopy to remotely monitor and manage the health of their innovative golf simulator. Canopy helps Full Swing oversee every component — both individually and across thousands of units at scale. We’re proud to partner with Full Swing to ensure their simulators work as designed while improving their service operations and enhancing the customer experience.”

For more information on how Canopy enables technical support teams to reduce the cost associated with servicing and supporting connected products like kiosks, point-of-sale systems, physical security systems, and smart lockers, visit goCanopy.com.

About Canopy

Canopy provides remote monitoring and management software for connected products like self-checkout kiosks, security systems, smart lockers, and point-of-sale systems. Product and technical support teams use Canopy to automate remote device management and proactively attack downtime for connected product fleets globally. See and solve problems automatically with Canopy. To learn more, visit goCanopy.com.

About Full Swing Golf

Full Swing Golf, based in San Diego, CA, is the world leader in cutting-edge sports simulation technology. Trusted by professional athletes, including Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, and Steph Curry, Full Swing simulators deliver unmatched accuracy, innovation, and immersion to players around the globe. Full Swing, a proud partner of Bruin Capital, is the Official Licensed Simulator of the PGA TOUR. As the only simulator brand with patented Dual-Tracking Technology – that has evolved into Tri-Tracking Technology – it delivers unmatched real-ball-flight data. Full Swing software features over 50 of the world’s most iconic courses plus 30 immersive multi-sport experiences to help make it the most complete indoor product on the market.

The company’s KIT Launch Monitor, tested and trusted by Tiger Woods, combines 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video. This allows golfers to pair the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors. Full Swing's impressive roster of champions is highlighted by PGA TOUR stars like Woods, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele, as well as Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Steph Curry. For more information, visit fullswinggolf.com.

Media Contact:

Madeline Forwerck

canopy@ink-co.com