Canon EOS R1 and Canon EOS R5 Mark II Hands on Live Panel Discussion Today on YouTube; More Info at B&H Photo

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple—Canon’s biggest launch of the year is here! The EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II are two incredible releases that show off Canon’s next generation of professional mirrorless camera technology. Join Canon and B&H at 12PM EDT to learn more about these two cameras and what makes them tick. B&H’s Nick Brigadier will host Vanessa Joy, professional wedding photographer, educator, and Canon Explorer of light; Simon Bruty, professional sports photographer and Canon Explorer of Light; Rebecca Nichols, Director of Education, Field and Sales Support at Canon USA; and Paul Hawxhurst, Sr. Professional Market Specialist at Canon USA, to highlight all the new features and technology that will improve the image-making experience. Plus, they will be taking questions live. This is your chance to get your questions answered and learn more about the just-announced EOS R1 and EOS R5 II. Be sure to tune in!

Want to go hands on with the Canon R5 Mark II and EOS R1 ? Drop by the B&H SuperStore, today, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, from 1PM to 7PM EDT for a live demo. Expert staff will be on hand to answer any questions you may have and guide you through these new releases.

Host: Nick Brigadier

Guest #1: Simon Bruty

Title: Photographer, Canon Explorer of Light

Bio: Originally from the U.K., Simon Bruty now lives in Washington D.C. During his career, Simon has traveled extensively to work on large sporting events such as World Cup Soccer, Super Bowls, and the Olympics. His feature stories are as diverse as golfers in Greenland, soccer in Zambia, and badminton in Indonesia. Somewhere along the way Simon learned how to make people sit still and has created portraits of some of today’s most memorable athletes. His editorial and commercial clients include the International Olympic Committee, Sports Illustrated, the All England Lawn and Tennis Club, ESPN, and Canon. He received a Lucie Award in 2016 for Achievement in Sports Photography. He has also received awards from the World Press Foundation, Pictures of the Year, and the International Olympic Committee. The London Observer chose one of Simon’s photographs to be included in their list of the World’s 50 Greatest Sports Photographs.

Guest #2: Vanessa Joy

Title: Photographer, Canon Explorer of Light

Bio: Vanessa Joy has been an influential speaker in the community for over a decade. Starting her photographic journey in 1998, she has since branched into public speaking, earned 5 college degrees, received a PPA Photographic Craftsman degree, been named a WeddingWire Education Expert, sponsored by Canon, Profoto and Animoto to name a few. Vanessa has spoken at almost every major convention and platform in the event industry such as CreativeLIVE, The Wedding School, Clickin’ Moms, WPPI, ShutterFest, Imaging USA, Wedding MBA, WeddingWire World, MobileBeat, in addition to hosting personal workshops and numerous small business and photography conventions around the globe. Recognized for her talent and more so her business sense, her clients love working with her and industry peers love to learn from her tangible, informative and open-book style of teaching.

Guest #3: Rebecca Nichols

Title: Director of Education, Field & Sales Support; Canon USA

Bio: Rebecca Nichols is the Director of the Education, Field & Sales Support division at Canon USA. In this role, Rebecca strives to empower photographers and filmmakers to have the tools and knowledge they need to seamlessly tell their stories. Rebecca has a strong passion for her work and the photographic industry. Rebecca is based in Park City, UT where she enjoys photography, biking, skiing, and overall mountain life with her family.

Guest #4: Paul Hawxhurst

Title: Sr. Professional Market Specialist, Canon USA

Bio: Paul Hawxhurst is an experienced cinematographer with decades of experience in the film industry. Currently, he is a Sr. Professional Market Specialist for Canon USA.

