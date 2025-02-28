Canoga Perkins Launches Private 5G with TSN Demo, Showcasing a Streamlined way to Deploy Private 5G for Industrial and Enterprise Use Cases

A simple, secure, and high-performance Private 5G deployment is demonstrated, leveraging Moso® Networks’ radios and Canoga Perkins’ SyncMetra™ transport solution

CHATSWORTH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Network connectivity solutions provider, Canoga Perkins today announces the launch of its Private 5G with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) demonstration in its Customer Experience Center (CEC). This demo serves as a model for how Private 5G should be deployed, offering a streamlined, reliable, and secure approach for industrial and enterprise applications.

The setup integrates the Moso Canopy 5GID2 radio and Canoga Perkins’ switch and transport solution, SyncMetra, creating a comprehensive, best-in-class Private 5G solution. The combination of these technologies simplifies the deployment process, reduces complexity, and ensures high performance for mission-critical applications.

“Private 5G has the potential to revolutionize industrial and enterprise connectivity, but only if deployed correctly,” said Malik Arshad, CEO of Canoga Perkins. “With this demonstration, we are showcasing a proven, scalable, and secure approach that enterprises can adopt with confidence. By leveraging Moso’s high-performance radios and our SyncMetra transport solution, we have created an architecture that eliminates common deployment hurdles.”

“Private 5G adoption is accelerating, particularly in industrial and enterprise sectors looking for greater control and reliability,” said Stephen Leotis, CEO of Moso Networks. “We share Canoga Perkins’ vision of purpose-built solutions that address the specific needs of these industries. By integrating our advanced radio technology with their transport expertise, we’re helping enterprises transition to Private 5G in a way that is seamless, scalable, and future-ready.” Moso Networks, a key partner in this initiative, provides cutting-edge radios that ensure reliable and efficient wireless connectivity.

Canoga Perkins invites enterprises and industry leaders to experience this live Private 5G with TSN demo firsthand at its lab. The demonstration provides a real-world example of how organizations can build a high-performance, low-latency, and highly secure Private 5G network to support Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing, and other mission-critical applications.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.canogaperkins.net/syncmetra

About Moso Networks

Moso Networks is a US-based, leading provider of private 5G and neutral host network solutions designed to meet the needs of businesses and industries worldwide. Leveraging its expertise in wireless communication technology, the company delivers secure, reliable, and innovative hardware and management software that empower organizations to unlock the full potential of private 5G connectivity. For more information, visit www.mosonetworks.com.

About Canoga Perkins

Founded in 1963, privately held Canoga Perkins has a long history of providing mission-critical, secure communications to service providers, the military, government agencies, and utilities. With more than 150,000 active network elements operating in Tier 1 service provider networks, Canoga Perkins is differentiated by the telco reliability of its products and its ability to anticipate and nimbly act on emerging IT trends.

