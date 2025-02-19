Canoga Perkins Announces Breakthrough Private 5G Transport Solution Enabling Time Sensitive Networking (TSN)

SyncMetra® 100 is a software-defined, IT-operated 5G network transport solution that guarantees ultra-low latency, deterministic wireless communications for industrial automation, enterprise AI, and AR/VR applications.

CHATSWORTH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Network connectivity solutions provider, Canoga Perkins today announced that it has begun shipping evaluation units for its SyncMetra 100 transport solution, purpose-built to simplify the deployment, configuration, management, and expansion of low latency private 5G networks for industrial automation including TSN, enterprise AI, and AR/VR applications.

In addition, the company announced its upcoming presence at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, March 3-6 (Hall 7 Stand 7C3Ex) and at Hannover Messe, March 31-April 4 where it will be demonstrating the SyncMetra solution.

"As advancements in AI, automation and IoT accelerate the proliferation of use cases, the market has been constrained to deploy deterministic wireless networks,” said Malik Arshad, President of Canoga Perkins. “We anticipated this gap and purpose-built SyncMetra to simplify the deployment, configuration, management, and expansion of private 5G networks to open new revenue streams for network owners and their system integrators, VARs and mobile network specialists.”

According to the company, with SyncMetra, IT teams can deploy private 5G networks as easily as Wi-Fi without over-reliance on telco expertise or cost-prohibitive infrastructure unlocking some of the market’s most powerful and promising emerging technologies including AI/ML, IoT, robotics, cloud computing, and edge data inference.

Key Features

The SyncMetra suite of products introduces new capabilities enabling a programmable, expandable and more affordable alternative to current wireless technologies:

Deterministic networking supporting real-time communication guaranteed Quality of Service (QoS)

Ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC), and precise packet delivery

Software-defined and cloud-managed with centralized orchestration via SyncMetra Manager TM (SMM)

(SMM) Seamless integration with existing IT infrastructure, reducing deployment complexity

Mission-critical security with complete visibility and programmability

Expandable architecture that allows businesses to scale as needed

Inquiries related to demonstrations and evaluation units are to be directed to www.canogaperkins.net/contact-2.

About Canoga Perkins

Founded in 1963, privately held Canoga Perkins has a long history of providing mission-critical, secure communications to service providers, the military, government agencies, and utilities. With more than 150,000 active network elements operating in Tier 1 service provider networks, Canoga Perkins is differentiated by the telco reliability of its products and its ability to anticipate and nimbly act on emerging IT trends.

