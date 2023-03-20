Cannabis Vape Technology Company AVD Strengthens Executive Team with General Counsel Appointment

Seasoned Legal Executive Doug Fischer To Enhance AVD’s Regulatory Capabilities and Leadership

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AVD (Advanced Vapor Devices), a leading vertically integrated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis vaporizer technology, today announced the appointment of seasoned cannabis leader Doug Fischer as General Counsel. His addition will enhance AVD’s capabilities to offer greater client support and proactively lead industry regulatory matters.





In this new role, Fischer will work alongside AVD’s leadership team to be a resource for the company’s clients, collaborate with them in navigating the complexities of the cannabis industry, and keep them updated on important regulatory matters. He will direct all aspects of the company’s legal affairs, including the global expansion of AVD’s intellectual property portfolio. Additionally, Doug will be supporting corporate development, including partnerships and M&A activity.

“As our industry evolves, we recognize a significant opportunity to help steer the future regulatory landscape and advocate for appropriate industry legislation,” said Alex Kwon, CEO and Co-Founder of AVD. “As a seasoned legal mind in the cannabis sector with a wealth of knowledge in governance, Doug will lead AVD’s efforts in those areas and enable us to stay ahead of the market in creating a safer consumer environment.”

Fischer is a highly respected legal executive with experience inside and outside the cannabis industry navigating novel regulatory matters, leading complex corporate transactions, and designing and implementing compliance programs.

Prior to joining AVD, Fischer served as the General Counsel of Ascend Wellness Holdings, a multi-state operator with cannabis assets in seven states. Previously, he was General Counsel of Greenlane Holdings, Inc., where he led the first-ever IPO of an ancillary cannabis company on a major exchange and the acquisition of publicly traded KushCo Holdings Inc. He has also served as the Chief Legal Officer of the National Association of Cannabis Businesses and sat on the Policy Council of Marijuana Policy Project and the Policy Committee of the U.S. Cannabis Council. Fischer was also instrumental in representing the cannabis vape industry in response to PACT Act legislation in 2021.

About AVD

AVD is a leading vertically integrated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis vaporizer technology, recognized for best-in-class hardware designed exclusively for the cannabis extract industry. Decades of experience working with the cannabis plant informs AVD’s personalized solutions for their Client Partners based on a deep understanding of the nuanced interplay between extraction methods, formulation, absorption, heating, and vaporization delivery. Oil-touching parts are non-toxic, and AVD cartridges are constructed with the highest quality and safest materials available to comply with stringent heavy-metal regulations. AVD controls their entire supply chain, and is the partner of choice for leading oil brands, known for producing products that do not easily leak or break. Advanced design—including a proprietary ceramic core and No-Burn Technology™—gives consumers a premium flavor experience. AVD complies with HACCP, cGMP 820 and 110 standards, and is ISO 9001, 14001, 13485 and 45001 certified. Learn more at www.avd710.com.

