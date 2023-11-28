Cannabis Automation Solution GeoShepard Offers Aggressively Priced Commercial Software Licensing

GeoShepard Expands Access to Its Advanced Inventory Tracking and Efficiency Tools for Cultivators and Software Providers Supporting Metrc Compliance

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GeoShepard (the “Company” or “GeoShepard”), a leader in automated compliance tools for cannabis operators, is now offering a competitive new rate on commercial license agreements.





GeoShepard software for cultivators, manufacturers and vertically integrated MSOs empowers businesses with greater efficiency across their operations and Metrc-compliant seed-to-sale inventory tracking that’s certified in 23 states.

“We are essentially providing $1.5 million worth of software for $50,000,” said Dennis Lineberry, Founder and CEO of GeoShepard. “It’s an incredible value proposition, whether you’re a cultivator trying to lower operating costs and improve margins, or a software vendor looking for that competitive advantage.”

The cloud-based automation is designed for direct integration with state-mandated Metrc programs. GeoShepard streamlines cannabis product data reporting throughout the supply chain: from seed or clone through digitally weighing harvests.

The competitive new commercial licensing offer gives vendors and standalone operators the opportunity to implement GeoShepard’s automation software, complete with hardware fulfillment and hands-on customer service support.

The GeoShepard system—established in 2015 and continually refined by software engineers with Department of Defense backgrounds—collects data from proprietary wireless GeoScale™ hardware and uses API integrations to securely upload and transmit that information not only into a company’s internal enterprise resource planning tools but also directly into Metrc.

“Our software has processed 80,000 harvests just in the last year,” said Lineberry. “There are approximately 5 million plants tracking through GeoShepard at any given time. This software is as bulletproof as any software I’ve seen.”

About GeoShepard

GeoShepard is a Colorado-based technology company focused on bringing insights and transparency to the regulated cannabis and hemp industries. GeoShepard helps cultivators plan, review and measure crops digitally while capturing and delivering compliance data to government agencies overseeing medical cannabis and adult-use markets. Learn more: geoshepard.com

