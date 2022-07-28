Candle Media’s Exile Content Studio Acquires Majority Interest in Lil’ Heroes NFT Franchise

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exile Content Studio, the Latin-focused film, television, audio and music business founded by Isaac Lee and now a part of Candle Media, today announced the acquisition of a majority interest of the Lil’ Heroes NFT franchise. Created by Spanish contemporary artist Edgar Plans, Lil’ Heroes was launched through a successful NFT collaboration with Exile and NFT studio Curatible. By acquiring Curatible’s interest, Exile now holds a majority ownership of the Lil’ Heroes franchise as it moves into its next stage of growth and expansion.

The deal comes on the heels of Exile itself being acquired by Candle Media, the next-generation media company founded by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs.

The Lil’ Heroes NFT collection first launched in January 2022, generating over $60 million in trading volume and reaching over 80,000 members on Discord, with ambassadors including 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Maria Ressa, J Balvin, DJ Khaled, Will I Am and Carmelo Anthony. Later this summer, Exile and Plans will mint a Lil’ Heroes spin-off NFT collection, Lil’ Villains. Additionally, the franchise partners have an animated TV series in the works with NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony, and his company Creative7 Productions, with Anthony set to voice one of the characters and also act as an executive producer.

Candle’s Co-Founders and Co-CEO’s Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs said, “We are excited to expand Exile’s partnership with Lil’ Heroes, a dynamic new franchise with a deeply engaged community, and a great example of how digitally-native IP can engage audiences through various platforms, products and experiences.”

Daniel Eilemberg, who has now been named Chief Executive Officer of the Lil’ Heroes franchise said, “We are grateful to Edgar Plans for his immense contribution to the successful launch of Lil’ Heroes, and we are excited to expand our ownership interest as we continue to work with Edgar to grow the franchise and community in Web3 and beyond.”

Plans said, “I thank Curatible for working with us on the launch of this fun NFT collection earlier this year, and I am happy to take Lil’ Heroes to the next level with Exile and Candle Media. Exile and Daniel have been fantastic partners, with innovative and creative ideas that have contributed to the project’s wide success. We’ll continue working together with our incredible Lil’ Heroes community as we grow and take the franchise beyond the Web3 ecosystem.”

About Exile Content Studio

Exile Content Studio creates content in Spanish and English for a global audience across multiple platforms — TV, Film, Audio and Digital. Exile’s team has led content production for the largest Spanish-language media companies in the world with responsibility for film studios, OTT service, broadcast and cable networks, music, news and digital. The company’s current slate includes award-winning talent across genres and formats. To stay up to date on Exile’s projects, follow @ExileContent on Twitter and Instagram.

About Lil’ Heroes

Lil’ Heroes is a brand and entertainment franchise created by Spanish artist Edgar Plans, in partnership with Exile Content Studio. It was launched in January 2022 as an NFT collection, which serves as the basis for an entertainment franchise with multiple touchpoints with its fans and audience. These include NFTs, but also merchandise and licensing, an animated show, events, publishing, gaming and more.

About Candle Media

Candle is an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises built for the digital age. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle was founded by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone’s flagship private equity business.

Contacts

Alexandra Correa Crespo



alexandra.correa.crespo@hm-com.com