CancerX Launches Expanded Accelerator Program for 2025, Partnering With KidsX to Transform Cancer Care Innovation

Building on the inaugural cohort’s success, the program scales up with more champions and introduces a pediatric oncology focus

CancerX announced today the launch of its 2025 Accelerator cohort, which will focus on transforming digital innovation and AI solutions in cancer care. This year, CancerX is partnering with KidsX, a nationally recognized community of pediatric hospitals, to create unique opportunities for startups in pediatric oncology. This collaboration emphasizes a shared commitment to improving outcomes for children with cancer and provides a platform for startups to significantly impact this critical area. Two of the 15 available spots in this cohort will be reserved for companies developing innovative solutions in pediatric oncology, receiving support from CancerX and KidsX.





The 2025 Accelerator program builds on the achievements of the inaugural cohort, which demonstrated substantial impact:

16 startups selected based on their potential impact on patient lives, established revenue and funding traction, and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion

9 contracts signed with health systems

2+ investments secured

234 individuals employed across cohort companies

Over $42 million raised in venture funding, with plans to raise an additional $170 million in future rounds

Three companies exceeded $1 million in revenue over the past year

Cohort members had access to diverse resources through partnerships with 10 Champion companies, including Moffitt Cancer Center, Advocate Health Care, MassChallenge and Oncology Ventures. These champions provided startups with opportunities for investment warrants, pilot programs with health systems, access to oncology subject matter experts for product enhancement, and entry to one of the largest mentor networks in digital health and oncology.

“This year’s cohort represents a new level of collaboration and innovation in cancer care,” said Xavier Avat, chief business officer and executive vice president at Moffitt Cancer Center and executive sponsor of CancerX. “The strong support from existing and new champions enables us to provide a more diverse range of resources to accelerate the development of solutions that will enhance patient outcomes.”

Omkar Kulkarni, founder and managing director of KidsX, added, “By uniting our communities, we harness the collective power of our networks — including over 30 pediatric hospitals that are KidsX members — to drive critical advancements in pediatric cancer care. This partnership marks a significant step toward improving the lives of children battling cancer.”

The 2025 CancerX Accelerator Program remains committed to prioritizing the patient perspective. Champions for this year’s cohort include Moffitt Cancer Center, KidsX, Advocate Health Care, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Flare Capital Partners, MassChallenge, Mercury, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Oncology Ventures. Each contributes valuable resources and opportunities to help these startups transform cancer care through digital innovation.

For more information on the application process and program details, please visit https://cancerx.health/accelerator/.

About CancerX

Announced by The White House Cancer Moonshot in February 2023, CancerX is a public-private partnership to boost innovation in the fight against cancer. Hosted by Moffitt Cancer Center, in collaboration with the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH), it convenes the many diverse stakeholders needed to unleash the power of innovation to create a future that is free of cancer burden. To learn more or participate in CancerX’s pre-competitive, evidence-generating efforts, accelerator cohort, or demonstration projects, visit www.cancerx.health.

