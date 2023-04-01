CancelHate movement: PureSquare and Life After Hate team up to combat online hate and promote a kinder world

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PureSquare, a leading cybersecurity platform, is partnering with nonprofit organization Life After Hate to combat hate speech through the #CancelHate initiative. For every tweet supporting the campaign, PureSquare has pledged to donate $1 to Life After Hate.

The rise of hate speech and online harassment is a growing concern on social media platforms worldwide. Through its partnership with Life After Hate, PureSquare aims to raise awareness about hate speech and encourage dialogue to promote positive online behavior.

Uzair Gadit, PureSquare’s co-founder and CEO, stated, “We must choose empathy over anger, dialogue over division, and love over hate. Let us reclaim our autonomy, our mental health, and our sense of community. Let us use social media as a tool for good, and not let it use us. Let’s build a better world for ourselves and future generations.”

As part of the initiative, the company is offering a safety hub where individuals have access to well-researched and authentic information that can aid them in finding a favorable solution to the issues they are facing, while also encouraging dialogue with like minded-people promoting mental wellness. As a token of gratitude for each pledge, PureSquare is also offering a 10% discount on purchases made on their platform.

PureSquare is a cybersecurity platform with a 15-year history of success through its subsidiary brands, including PureVPN. The company has a legacy of excellence and innovation that has enabled each brand to thrive in its own right. Brands under PureSquare include PureVPN, PureKeep, PurePrivacy, PureEncrypt, PureDome, and PureWL.

As hate speech becomes a growing concern online, the partnership between PureSquare and Life After Hate seeks to promote positive online behavior and provide individuals with the resources and information they need to combat hate speech. Through the #CancelHate initiative, PureSquare is committed to building a better world for future generations.

For more information, visit https://link.puresquare.com/cancelhatecampaign

About PureSquare: A holistic platform providing youser-friendly digital security & online privacy. Stay secured with PureVPN, PurePrivacy, PureKeep, PureEncrypt, PureDome and PureWL

Contacts

Alifya Mustafa (alifya@purevpn.com)