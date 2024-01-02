CANACERO and Transmute Successfully Conclude Pilot Demonstrating Use of Verifiable Credentials in the Steel Trade

Steel industry group embraces technology to enhance trade security, regulatory compliance, and supply chain visibility.





AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#data–Tech pioneer Transmute, and CANACERO, a prominent Mexican steel trade association, proudly announce the conclusion of their first pilot program. This landmark initiative involved the collaboration of six major Mexican steel manufacturers, ArcelorMittal, Deacero, Gerdau Corsa, Outokumpu Mexinox, Tenaris, and Ternium, testing the use of US Customs and Border Protection’s interoperability standards using Transmute’s Verifiable Data Platform (VDP) to issue and share verifiable trade credentials across the steel supply chain.

Commencing in April 2023, the pilot program included onboarding of the six steel manufacturers onto Transmute’s Verifiable Data Platform (VDP) for testing. Participants immersed themselves in Decentralized Identifiers and Verifiable Credentials – the core technologies driving customs modernization – by testing VDP’s features, including automated multi-party workflows and cryptographic signatures. The culmination of this journey was marked by CANACERO’s joining the US CBP Steel Tech Demo, a showcase illustrating the practical and commercial viability of the VDP, in collaboration with the US Department of Homeland Security.

“This milestone underscores our commitment to innovation, and re-enforces our dedication to fostering cooperative relationships with regulatory authorities. This future-forward technology positions the Mexican steel industry as innovative leaders in the global marketplace. We extend our gratitude for the opportunity to participate in this initiative and anticipate a future highlighted by compliant, efficient, and mutually beneficial trade relations,” says Salvador Quesada, CANACERO´s General Director.

“With Mexico becoming the US’ top trading ally as of earlier this year, we are thrilled to have partnered with CANACERO. The success of our pilot reaffirms the power of multi-stakeholder collaboration in redefining industry standards and providing tech-enabled solutions that meet the wide variety of interests involved in cross border trade. This is a testament to the vision shared by Transmute and CANACERO in shaping a future where trade documentation and data move as dynamically as commerce and the legitimacy of reputable trade participants and products is evident,” says Karyl Fowler, CEO of Transmute.

For media inquiries, please contact support@transmute.industries

Raise the standard of your supply chain data with VDP today – or follow Transmute on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Medium

About Transmute:

Transmute Verifiable Data Platform (VDP) transforms data from every stage of digitization and paper into secure, interoperable, machine readable, and context rich data. Leveraging cryptographically-secure verifiable credential and decentralized identifier technology, Transmute VDP empowers users to ensure data integrity, authenticity, and privacy throughout its lifecycle. With a commitment to innovation and security, Transmute VDP is revolutionizing the way data is managed and shared within the manufacturing and e-commerce industries.

About CANACERO:

CANACERO is an independent organization, officially recognized by the Mexican federal government, that promotes the development of ethical, sustainable and responsible business practices. We bring together steel producing and processing companies, as well as other companies closely linked to our industry.

Since 1948, we have been the official representatives of the Mexican steel industry, proposing the design of policies that promote the growth and sustainable development of our sector.

We serve as an advisory and liaison body before the three levels and branches of government, as well as national and international organizations related to our industry.

As the National Standardization Organization (ONN), we issue Mexican standards that establish the technical specifications of steel products manufactured in Mexico.

Contacts

support@transmute.industries