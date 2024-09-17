Camunda Orchestrates SAP Environments

Camunda to tame automation complexity and increase flexibility for SAP transformations. Adds SAP Mentor to the team with deep expertise and relationships in SAP ecosystem

BERLIN & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation—Camunda, the leader in process orchestration, today announced that it is delivering an integration with SAP to tame complexity and increase flexibility for SAP environments. The integration will help SAP users seamlessly orchestrate SAP workflows across all of their people, systems, and devices. Using Camunda’s SAP integration, teams will be able to boost business and IT alignment to increase agility, accelerate development, and reduce risk in SAP S/4HANA migrations.





As a part of the development of this integration, Camunda has added IT architect Volker Buzek to the team. One of only a few SAP Mentors worldwide, Buzek brings extensive, hands-on expertise in SAP environments, along with deep, collaborative relationships across the SAP ecosystem.

SAP plays a major role in many organizations’ tech stacks and is used by 99 of the 100 largest companies in the world. Many of these same organizations need to figure out how to orchestrate their various endpoints: the people, systems, and devices involved in their business processes. In fact, according to the 2024 State of Process Orchestration report, more than half of companies face process complexity due to processes spanning multiple systems.

With Camunda’s process orchestration solution, organizations will be able to take advantage of an open, composable architecture to integrate both SAP and non-SAP systems. Using BPMN and DMN standards, organizations can align business and IT stakeholders in their automation efforts, by empowering business stakeholders while accelerating development and implementation efforts.

Jakob Freund, CEO of Camunda, added: “Investing in SAP is a strategic priority for Camunda in bringing the value and benefits for orchestration to these business-critical environments. The addition of Volker will be instrumental to accelerating our efforts and serving SAP customers with the knowledge and expertise these systems require. We look forward to continued investment in the SAP ecosystem, and empowering SAP customers to get more value out of their automation efforts.”

Learn more:

Attend the CamundaCon session Bridging the Enterprise Gap: Integrating Camunda and SAP for Efficient Process Orchestration (in-person in NYC or virtual). Registration for online attendance is for free.

About Camunda

Camunda enables organizations to orchestrate processes across people, systems, and devices to continuously overcome complexity and increase efficiency. A common visual language enables seamless collaboration between business and IT teams to design, automate, and improve end-to-end processes with the required speed, scale, and resilience to remain competitive. Hundreds of enterprises such as Atlassian, ING, and Vodafone orchestrate business-critical processes with Camunda to accelerate digital transformation. To learn more visit camunda.com.

