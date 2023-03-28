Camunda Community to Gather at Global Two-Day Summit May 10-11

Premier developer conference connects Camunda users and developers live in Berlin and online worldwide

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CamundaSummit—Camunda today announced the final agenda for its two-day global community process automation event, Camunda Community Summit, on May 10-11. Summit is the largest gathering of the Camunda community, featuring an interactive day of workshops, product demonstrations, a hackday session, and an unconference-styled agenda, and a second day dedicated to expert-led sessions.

The Camunda Community comprises thousands of users and developers who collaborate in more than 35 Camunda chapters across five continents and online in the Camunda Forum. In the past year, more than 13,000 community users engaged and exchanged their ideas and practices, making Camunda Platform better for all to use. More than 200 community-supported GitHub repos have been added to the Camunda Community Hub, the organization for Camunda’s open source, community-contributed extensions.

Leading the community are 35 Camunda Champions, active and visible people who actively support the wider community by answering questions, speaking at events, publishing content and contributing to online communities. In 2022, Camunda Champions made more than 2,700 contributions across community forums and other channels including blogs, social media, and more.

“Community Summit brings the collective knowledge and energy of Camunda users and developers into sharp focus. We know from experience how powerful it can be to gather and learn from each other,” said Mary Thengvall, director of developer relations at Camunda.

Community Summit opens Wednesday, May 10 with a diverse agenda for both online and in-person attendees. Online attendees can participate in a range of 45-minute product demonstrations spotlighting Camunda Platform 8, Camunda Modeler, observability with Optimize, Connectors, DMN and AI, and more. Those attending in person will enjoy a day that’s interactive and collaborative, choosing from

An Unconference, featuring informal and lively peer-to-peer, community-contributed conversations

Expert-led Camunda workshops

A six-hour Hackday guided by Camunda consultants.

Thursday features a mainstage keynote with Developer Advocate and Code Hobbyist Ceora Ford, an opening presentation from Camunda’s Daniel Meyer, Mo Ladha, and Bernd Ruecker, and community-led presentations. Attendees, both online and in person, will also have an opportunity to network and to meet with Summit sponsors, including Apendo, BP3, Incentro, JIT, LTIMindtree, and NTConsult.

To attend Camunda Community Summit 2023 in-person or virtually, register at summit.camunda.com.

About Camunda

Camunda enables organizations to orchestrate processes across people, systems, and devices to continuously overcome complexity and increase efficiency. With Camunda, business users and developers collaborate using BPMN to model end-to-end processes and run sophisticated automation with the speed, scale, and resilience required to stay competitive. Hundreds of enterprises such as Atlassian, ING, and Vodafone design, automate, and improve process orchestration with Camunda to accelerate digital transformation. To learn more visit camunda.com.

