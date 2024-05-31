Camping World to Present at the Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), the world’s largest recreational vehicle dealer, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Marcus Lemonis, and Chief Accounting Officer, Tom Kirn, will present at the Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City on June 4, 2024 at 2:35 p.m. ET.





The live webcast can be found in the Events section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.campingworld.com. A recording of the live webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website and available for replay for 90 days.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is the World’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy. Our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of employees serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enable us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With RV sales and service locations in 43 states, Camping World has grown to become the prime destination for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Contacts

Brett Andress



InvestorRelations@campingworld.com

Media Outlets:

PR-CWGS@CampingWorld.com