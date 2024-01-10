Campaign US to Host Inaugural Conference on Creativity and Technology

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Campaign US, a trailblazing force in the world of advertising and marketing news, is selling tickets for its inaugural conference, “Convene: Creativity Converged.”





Set to take place on February 27, 2024 from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Convene – One Liberty Plaza, “Creativity Converged” is an interactive conference and pitch competition designed to educate and engage the creative community by exploring the intersection of creativity and technology.

“Convene: Creativity Converged” will showcase how emerging technologies, from generative AI to the creator economy, are reshaping the creative field.

Attendees will network with creatives and hear from industry leaders such as Jon Cook, Global CEO for VML, Islam ElDessouky, Global Head of Creative Strategy and Content for Coca-Cola, Katelyn Kroneman, US Head of Auto, Restaurant, and Travel Verticals for Snap Inc, Soyoung Kang, Chief Marketing Officer of eos Products, and Stephanie Jacoby, Global Brand Director (SVP) of Smirnoff.

The conference will feature Carl Banks, President of G-III Sports, as the keynote speaker. With a remarkable career spanning both sports and business, Banks, a former NY Giants player, will share insights into the lessons he’s learned throughout his journey. In conversation with Campaign US Editor in Chief, Alison Weissbrot, Banks will discuss the evolution of consumer trends in both sports and business sectors.

“Creativity Converged” attendees will not only gain a deeper understanding of leveraging new technologies like generative AI, but will also acquire practical experience through interactive skill-building sessions.

With guidance from industry icon Luis Miguel Messianu, Founder-President-Chief Creative Officer of Messianu/Edelman/Lerma, Coca-Cola’s ElDessouky, and Oliver Feldwick, Head of Innovation at The&Partnership, participants will work in small groups on a live brief using an AI-powered tool developed by The&Partnership. The day will culminate in a pitch competition where the winning team will be rewarded with a prize.

“The collision of creativity and technology is top of mind for any marketer looking to succeed in the future. ‘Convene: Creativity Converged’ will not only feature leading experts in the field speaking on this topic, but provide attendees with practical, hands-on experience using new tools that will become integral to their day-to-day work. We look forward to hosting the industry for this can’t-miss event,” said Alison Weissbrot, editor in chief, Campaign US.

“Creativity Converged” promises to be a dynamic and interactive event that will equip attendees with practical skills and a tangible example to apply in their creative endeavors. For ticket information and more, visit https://www.campaignusconvene.com?promo=PRESSRELEASE&tr=true.

About Campaign US:

Campaign US captures the evolution of professional creative services, focusing on the U.S. Campaign serves as a resource to creative and marketing professionals adapting to a fast-changing industry, while offering a community where creative talent can share their opinions and celebrate their work and achievements.

Contacts

Alison Weissbrot, Campaign US



alison.weissbrot@haymarketmedia.com