Camouflet Unveils Next-Generation Dynamic Pricing Platform to Transform Market Competitiveness and Profitability

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Camouflet, a software startup specializing in dynamic pricing solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its flagship platform designed to help businesses maximize profitability and stay competitive by adjusting prices in real-time. Through advanced AI-driven analytics, Camouflet empowers companies to respond to market fluctuations with unparalleled speed and accuracy, turning pricing into a powerful, adaptive lever for business growth.


In today’s fast-paced and unpredictable market environment, traditional pricing strategies can leave companies struggling to keep up. Camouflet’s technology leverages proprietary algorithms and machine learning models that analyze demand patterns, competitor pricing, and consumer behavior in real time. The result is a smart, automated pricing solution that adjusts dynamically, driving optimal margins while also meeting the needs of modern, price-sensitive consumers.

“As businesses face tighter margins and increased competition, pricing becomes a critical component of strategy,” says Jeff Radwell, PhD, MBA, the CEO and Founder of Camouflet. “Camouflet’s technology shifts the pricing paradigm. Rather than adjusting prices periodically, our platform enables companies to respond instantly to market changes to seize opportunity and safeguard profitability.”

Radwell’s vision for Camouflet emerged from his research background and extensive experience in data analytics. “Businesses are accustomed to treating pricing as a static decision, adjusting on a quarterly or annual basis,” explains Radwell. “But markets don’t wait, and neither should businesses. With Camouflet, we’re taking dynamic pricing to a new level of sophistication, offering an adaptable and scalable solution that enables companies to stay ahead of the curve.”

Camouflet’s platform is engineered for versatility, catering to a wide range of industries from retail and e-commerce to hospitality and logistics. The solution seamlessly integrates with existing systems, making it an accessible option for both startups and established enterprises aiming to upgrade their pricing infrastructure. With a robust suite of tools for data analytics, scenario testing, and market forecasting, the platform offers a comprehensive approach to revenue management.

“The ability to adapt is crucial to success,” Radwell adds. “Camouflet isn’t just a tool for changing prices, it’s a strategic asset that empowers companies to make data-driven decisions in real time. Our goal is to make dynamic pricing accessible to businesses of all sizes, giving them the flexibility and control they need to succeed in today’s competitive market.”

For more information about Camouflet and its innovative dynamic pricing platform, please visit www.camouflet.co.

About Camouflet

Camouflet is a cutting-edge software startup based in Los Angeles, specializing in dynamic pricing solutions that empower businesses to adjust prices in real time according to market demand, competition, and other key metrics. Founded by Jeff Radwell, PhD, MBA, Camouflet is committed to transforming pricing into a proactive and adaptable component of business strategy, helping companies maximize profitability and market responsiveness.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Jenny Tran

Communications Manager, Camouflet

Email: contact@camouflet.co

