Camden to Receive GoNetspeed’s 100% Fiber Internet

CAMDEN, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that Camden will soon have access to GoNetspeed’s high-speed 100% fiber internet. Through GoNetspeed’s fully funded $1.5 million investment in Camden, 2,000 of the town’s homes and businesses will have access to future-proof fiber internet by the end of 2023 with construction beginning in the coming weeks. Residents and businesses interested in GoNetspeed services may visit gonetspeed.com to indicate interest and receive updates as construction begins throughout the area.


“GoNetspeed has been set on a mission to deliver high-speed internet access to communities that don’t have quality access to internet and lack provider options,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President and CEO. “We are pleased to soon bring 100% fiber internet to yet another Maine community. In the coming weeks, we will begin making rapid progress to equip Camden with an infrastructure that will support the community’s growth and economic development.”

GoNetspeed is continuing to ensure that more communities throughout Maine have access to high-speed, 100% fiber internet. Currently, Auburn, Bangor, Bath, Biddeford, Brewer, Brunswick, Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gorham, Gray, Kennebunk, Lewiston, New Gloucester, Old Orchard Beach, Old Town, Orono, Saco, Scarborough, Topsham, Waterville, Westbrook, Windham, Winslow, and Yarmouth have access to GoNetspeed’s service. Many other communities throughout the state are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of fiber networks throughout nine states, including Maine. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 300 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Contacts

Katherine Yochum

502.963.8409

Katherine@RunSwitchPR.com

