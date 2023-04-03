Cambridge Mobile Telematics Announces Road Safety Board with Steve Kiefer as Chairperson

New board will enhance CMT’s efforts to make roads and drivers safer worldwide

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), the world’s largest telematics service provider, announced today the formation of a dedicated Road Safety Board, with Steve Kiefer, a renowned advocate for safer roads, appointed as its chairperson. Creating the Safety Board reinforces CMT’s commitment to its mission of making roads and drivers safer across the globe.

“CMT has been working with both the private and public sectors for years to impact road safety through financial incentives, behavior change, and legislation. We established our Road Safety Board to accelerate and expand our impact in the public sphere, putting our significant resources at the disposal of the people on the front lines fighting to make real change for road safety,” said CMT’s CEO, William Powers. “Steve Kiefer has been at the forefront of making roads safer for years. His impressive work at the Kiefer Foundation launched in memory of his son, Mitchel Kiefer, combined with his extensive experience as an executive at General Motors, makes him the ideal person to lead this critical mission.”

Steve Kiefer brings 40 years of automotive industry experience to CMT’s Road Safety Board, with leadership positions at General Motors, including President of General Motors International, VP of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain, and President of Delphi Powertrain. After the tragic loss of his son Mitchel Kiefer to a distracted driver in 2016, Steve established the Kiefer Foundation in his memory. Since then, he has been appointed to Michigan’s Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission and honored with the Distinguished Service Citation from the Automotive Hall of Fame for his tireless efforts in promoting road safety.

“I am honored to take on the role of chair of CMT’s Road Safety Board, joining forces with an exceptional organization that has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to reducing distracted driving, saving lives, and ensuring the safety of all road users,” said Steve Kiefer, Chairman of The Kiefer Foundation and Chairperson of CMT’s Safety Board. “CMT’s technology and dedication to making roads and drivers safer is unparalleled in the industry. Together, we will work towards making a lasting, positive impact on the lives of drivers, passengers, and pedestrians across the globe.”

Driving is one of the most dangerous activities people do across the world every day, with crashes causing 1.35 million fatalities and 50 million injuries every year. In the US, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has reported record-setting trends over the last three years. 42,915 people were killed on American roads in 2021, the largest number since 2002. Pedestrian fatalities also set records in 2021 with 7,485 auto-related deaths, their highest point in 40 years.

The collaboration between CMT and Steve Kiefer will strengthen their shared goal of improving road safety for drivers around the globe. The Safety Board will have access to CMT’s extensive resources, giving them an unprecedented view into the real-time dangers facing people on the road today. The Safety Board will focus on developing high-impact policies and initiatives that will make the world’s roads and drivers safer.

Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) is the world's largest telematics service provider. Its mission is to make the world's roads and drivers safer. The company's AI-driven platform, DriveWell®, gathers sensor data from millions of IoT devices — including smartphones, proprietary Tags, connected vehicles, dashcams, and third-party devices — and fuses them with contextual data to create a unified view of vehicle and driver behavior.

