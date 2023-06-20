Cambridge Broadband Networks Ltd. Africa and Tarana Announce Partnership to Equip Sub-Saharan Operators with Breakthrough Next-Gen Fixed Wireless

LAGOS, Nigeria & MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#broadband–Cambridge Broadband Networks Limited Africa (CBNLA) and Tarana announced today their partnership to serve network operators throughout Africa with Gigabit 1 (G1), Tarana’s groundbreaking wireless broadband platform.

CBNLA is a value-added reseller of telecommunications equipment for mobile operators and internet service providers. With the aim of enabling their customers to bridge the digital divide with reliable and affordable connectivity solutions, Tarana G1 is a natural addition to their product offering.

Tarana is the innovator behind next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA), a groundbreaking technology category exemplified by the G1 platform. ngFWA overcomes the major performance challenges that previously hindered the widespread implementation of wireless broadband solutions. For CBNLA, the most noteworthy of these advances is ngFWA’s remarkable capability to provide reliable service in congested frequencies. With the industry’s first successful implementation of unlicensed-band interference cancellation, G1 has exceptional resilience against radio noise from other devices in sub-6GHz bands. In bustling central business districts where other solutions fall short, the G1 platform enables CBNLA customers to deliver dependable, high-bandwidth services.

Gary De-Rozario, CBNLA’s Head of Sales, shared, “Our partnership with Tarana provides a fresh and exciting path forward for our customers. G1 is a credible product for unlicensed bands, not only enabling operators to compete in their existing markets with reliable, improved bandwidth, but also enter new markets with this unique solution.”

Nick Ehrke, Tarana’s Sales Lead in Africa, added, “We are very pleased to add CBNLA to our network of channel partners. Their business runs deep in Africa and we look forward to working together to reach more customers, enabling them to deliver significantly upgraded broadband to the underserved.”

About CBNL Africa

Founded in 2007, CBNLA, an incorporated UK company, has evolved into Africa’s leading telecommunications services provider — delivering world class implementation, support and systems integration services to Africa’s major telecoms network operators, in partnership with leading OEMs across the globe. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, CBNLA serves customers across different regions of Africa from its offices in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon and South Africa. Please visit www.cbnlafrica.com or contact sales@cbnlafrica.com for more information.

About Tarana

Tarana’s mission is to accelerate the deployment of fast, affordable internet access around the world. Through a decade of R&D and more than $400M of investment, the Tarana team has created a unique next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology instantiated in its first commercial platform, Gigabit 1 (G1). It delivers a game-changing advance in broadband economics in both mainstream and underserved markets, using either licensed or unlicensed spectrum. G1 started production in mid-2021 and has since been embraced by more than 240 service providers in 19 countries. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India. Visit www.taranawireless.com for more on G1.

