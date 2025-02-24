Cambium Secures $18.5 Million Series A, Expands into Mass Timber to Accelerate Sustainable Materials for the Built Environment

Led by VoLo Earth Ventures, the round brings Cambium’s total funding to $28.5 million, driving growth in a sustainable wood supply chain used in the manufacturing of sustainable products for the built environment.

Cross-laminated timber made from Carbon Smart™ Wood combines high-performance engineering with lower carbon materials, providing builders with sustainable materials that meet structural demands while reshoring American manufacturing jobs.

Leading businesses like Amazon, Equinox, Patagonia, National Geographic, Room & Board, Steelcase, and Gensler rely on Cambium for sustainable building materials.

The company is led by technology, timber, and climate experts with experience at The US Forest Service, Sweetgreen, Optoro, Wayfair, Room & Board, SmartLam, Woodworking Network, and Royal Building Products.

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambium, the supply chain technology company transforming the wood industry with sustainable materials and smarter supply and logistics, today announced an $18.5 million Series A funding round, led by VoLo Earth Ventures, with participation from NEA, Dangerous Ventures, Tunitas Ventures, Woven Earth, Understorey, Groundswell and Ulu Ventures. Existing investors, including MaC Venture Capital, Rise of the Rest, 81 Collection, Alumni Ventures, and Soma Capital, also participated in this round.

The funds will advance Cambium’s deployment of AI technology into the $788B wood products industry, strengthen its wood supply network, drive team growth, scale operations, and expand into new mass timber offerings.

“Cambium has identified a critical need to modernize the wood industry, from forestry to construction, by improving supply chain efficiency and using technology to create access to cost-efficient sustainable materials,” said Kareem Dabbagh, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at VoLo Earth Ventures. “By producing high-quality, lower carbon Carbon Smart™ Wood and creating a more connected supply network, Cambium is solving key challenges in the industry. Our investment reflects our strong belief in their vision, their team, and the value they bring to the construction and design markets.”

Growing market demands for locally sourced, traceable, and low-carbon building materials, that are at or below cost-parity, are driving the fast adoption of Cambium’s supply chain platform. Cambium’s platform digitizes and streamlines the wood industry, connecting tree care services, sawmills, and manufacturers to transform salvaged wood into Carbon Smart™ Wood, millwork, and now mass timber. By integrating tree care services, sawmills, and manufacturers into one network, Cambium’s supply chain platform tracks every stage of the lumber journey supply chain, creating a robust chain of custody data layer for the industry. In building industry-first AI and LLMs, they are working to improve efficiency at every touchpoint. It enables solutions like log transportation and logistics, inventory management point-of-sale systems, real-time carbon impact tracking, and e-commerce capabilities – modernizing a traditionally fragmented and pen-and-paper industry.

Cambium's AI-driven tools empower trucking companies, sawmill operators, and tree care service companies to streamline workflows and localize production with shorter supply chains, enhancing efficiency and bolstering regional economies. This commitment to reshoring manufacturing not only reduces the carbon footprint of shipping but also revitalizes American communities by creating high-quality jobs.

Introducing the First Mass Timber Products Made from Salvaged Wood

With the new funding, Cambium is entering the mass timber market, introducing structural wood products that can be used alongside or in place of steel and concrete – two of the most carbon-intensive materials in the building industry. Engineered for strength and durability, Carbon Smart™ Wood is now being manufactured into cross-laminated timber (CLT), a low-carbon building product that stores carbon, requires less energy to produce, and replaces high-emission materials. It offers architects and builders a viable, cost-effective solution to reduce the climate impact of construction while meeting structural demands. Through partnerships with leading CLT manufacturers, including Mercer Mass Timber, SmartLam North America, Sterling Structural, and Vaagen Timbers, Cambium will ensure a consistent supply and quality of the CLT product.

Cambium has already demonstrated a significant impact in the industry, moving over 8 million board feet of wood from waste streams across the platform, sequestering over 10,000 tonnes of CO2e, and building a national network of over 350 tree care service companies, sawmills, and trucking companies to create localized, sustainable supply chains. Innovative collaborations like the Graft Collection with Room & Board, the Bassline Collection with Steelcase, and the flooring of Equinox’s new gym in the historic Brooklyn Domino Sugar Building showcase the versatility and appeal of Carbon Smart™ Wood.

"With global wood demand set to triple by 2050, it’s time we have a smarter wood supply chain in the US and beyond," said Ben Christensen, CEO and Co-founder of Cambium. "This investment enables us to scale our supply chain technology across the entire industry, helping sawmills modernize their operations, transform waste into lower carbon building materials, and bring manufacturing jobs back to these local economies."

Co-founded by Ben Christensen, Marisa Repka, and Theo Hooker, Cambium will leverage this funding to expand its Carbon Smart™ Wood distribution network and scale operations to meet growing demand. The company will also broaden logistics capabilities through Mill Market, a logistics platform connecting tree care services and lumber mills acquired by Cambium in July 2024. This recent acquisition is part of Cambium’s broader growth strategy, which includes pursuing additional M&A opportunities to enhance its supply chain infrastructure and to continue to scale operations nationwide.

Learn more at cambiumcarbon.com

ABOUT CAMBIUM:

Cambium is a comprehensive supply chain technology platform transforming the wood industry. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, we scale Carbon Smart™ building materials—sustainable lumber products from salvaged trees—to meet the growing demand for environmentally responsible and traceable construction materials.

We enable chain-of-custody tracking, seamless transactions, and advanced carbon analytics to optimize supply chain efficiency. Our AI-driven tools empower truckers, sawmill operators, and arborists to streamline workflows, enhancing the viability of the domestic wood industry while strengthening regional economies and supporting localized production.

