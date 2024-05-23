Cambium Learning Group Wins in Five Categories at the 2024 SIIA CODiE Awards

Cambium brands ExploreLearning®, Learning A-Z®, and Lexia® receive prestigious recognition in EdTech’s only peer-reviewed awards program

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cambium Learning Group, the education essentials company, today announced that its brands ExploreLearning, Learning A-Z, and Lexia have been named 2024 Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Award winners across five unique categories for their digital literacy and STEM curriculum and technology-enabled professional learning solutions.





As the industry’s only peer-reviewed awards program, the prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.

“ Cambium’s purpose is to ensure every teacher and student feels seen, valued and supported,” said Ashley Andersen Zantop, chairman and CEO of Cambium Learning. “ We achieve that purpose by delivering innovative, highly effective technology solutions that empower teachers, students, administrators and families to improve academic outcomes and provide more equitable access to learning. It is an honor to see the hard work of our teams recognized alongside the other wonderful CODiE winners. We are grateful to lead and serve this dedicated K-12 community. I’m deeply proud of our team’s tenacity, innovation and unwavering dedication to teachers, students and their families.”

Underscoring the efforts and commitment of Cambium’s brands to deliver best-in-class solutions to students and teachers, ExploreLearning, Learning A-Z, and Lexia are recognized as winners in the following categories:

Best Science of Reading Foundational Skills Solution – Foundations A-Z ® , Learning A-Z

– Foundations A-Z , Learning A-Z Best Solution for English Language Learners – Raz-Plus ® ELL, Learning A-Z

– Raz-Plus ELL, Learning A-Z Best Virtual Learning Solution – Writing A-Z ® , Learning A-Z

– Writing A-Z , Learning A-Z Best STEM Instructional Solution for Grades K – 12 – ExploreLearning Gizmo ® , ExploreLearning

– ExploreLearning Gizmo , ExploreLearning Best Education Professional Development Solution – Lexia LETRS®, Lexia

“ The winners of the 2024 Education Technology CODiE Awards represent the pinnacle of creativity and excellence in providing products and services that connect diverse learners with educational resources and instructors. We are thrilled to honor this year’s recipients – the elite in their field – who offer solutions to crucial challenges in education today, ranging from accessibility and fairness to customized and adaptive learning experiences. Heartfelt congratulations to all of this year’s CODiE Award victors!” says Chris Mohr, president of SIIA.

SIIA, the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals. A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/2024-codie-education-technology-winners/.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 educators and students. With an intentional collection of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader, helping millions of educators and students feel more seen, valued, and supported every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now.

To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X. The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment®, Lexia®, Learning A-Z®, ExploreLearning®, and Time4Learning®.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the tech industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for leading innovation and achieving excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today’s challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.

