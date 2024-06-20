Cambium Learning Group Releases 2023 Impact Report Highlighting Its Commitment to Addressing the Most Critical Needs of K-12 Students and Educators

The report reflects on Cambium’s ongoing work to ensure all students, teachers, communities, and employees feel seen, valued and supported

“ I am proud of the work and outcomes this report represents. In addition to giving voice to challenges and charting a clear course forward for deepening and widening our support for educators, students, families and our employees, this annual report also celebrates the significant momentum of the Cambium community as leaders in the K-12 education ecosystem,” said Ashley Andersen Zantop, chairman and CEO of Cambium Learning Group. “ These insights help inform our work as we improve outcomes for the people we serve and continuously cultivate our culture as worthy stewards of our customers’ trust.”

The Cambium Impact



Throughout the report, metrics and stories provide insight into how Cambium is focused on making a meaningful impact. Examples include:

1M more students used Cambium resources than in 2022, totaling 30M+ students served in 2023 across 170+ countries, including 12.4M U.S. students that are Black, Indigenous, and/or people of color (BIPOC). In total, Cambium now serves 95% of U.S. school districts and 42% of the U.S. student population.

100K more teachers relied on Cambium solutions than in 2022, totaling 2.7M+ teachers served in 2023.

Each Cambium employee supported an average 9,502 students and 665 teachers.

This year’s report also highlights the work of Cambium’s brands, which have continued to innovate and develop solutions that meet the needs of the communities they serve:

In 2023, Lexia supported 44% more teachers than the previous year.

Learning A-Z supported 1 in 5 U.S. classrooms, while Time4Learning served 228K students who sought a home-based option for learning.

54% of students who started the year significantly behind and used Lexia® Core5® caught up by two or more grade levels within just one year.

ExploreLearning Frax users were 50% more likely to meet or surpass growth benchmarks compared to non-users.

The report also celebrates the growth and diversity of the Cambium team:

50% of Cambium’s executive team are women.

23% of employees in leadership positions (VP or SVP) identify as BIPOC.

61% of employees are women – which is 35% over the national tech industry average.

Accelerating Outcomes through Innovation



To accelerate improved outcomes, broaden equitable access to opportunity, and nurture a foundation of trust, Cambium is committed to delivering essential solutions for today’s K-12 educators and students that safely and effectively leverage innovative technology like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Cambium recently shared a new video showcasing effective and equitable ways to leverage AI and ML as one of its key strategic imperatives. You can watch the video here.

“ As we push technology and research forward, Cambium will continue to seek new and expanded ways to make a meaningful impact for our students, teachers, administrators and families,” said Andersen Zantop. “ I’m so proud of what our team has created with our education partners and I look forward to seeing what they create together next.”

Download Cambium’s 2023 Impact Report to learn more about the real-world impact of the Cambium family of brands.

