Cambium Learning Group Named a 19-Time Finalist in the 2024 SIIA CODiE Awards

Tripling its 2023 total, Cambium and four of its brands are recognized across 16 categories in EdTech’s only peer-reviewed awards program

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cambium Learning Group, the education essentials company, today announced that the company, as well as its brands ExploreLearning, Learning A-Z, and Lexia, have been named 2024 Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards finalists across 16 unique categories of achievement.





With a longstanding tradition of identifying the year’s most influential products, services, and leaders, the 2024 SIIA CODiE Awards finalists represent the most innovative and impactful products from education technology developers, online learning services, and related learning-focused technologies.

“ The 2024 CODiE Award Finalists are a showcase of those products and individuals who have been identified by industry experts as being at the forefront of innovation. These Finalists perpetuate the CODiEs’ long-standing tradition of acknowledging the year’s most influential products, services, and leaders, thereby laying the groundwork for future innovators. A hearty congratulations to all who have earned this recognition,” said SIIA President Chris Mohr.

Cambium Learning Group, ExploreLearning, Learning A-Z, Lexia and Voyager Sopris Learning (a Lexia Learning brand) are recognized as finalists in the following categories:

Most Influential Thought Leader In Ed Tech – Ashley Andersen Zantop, Chairman and CEO of Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning Group Best English Language Arts Instructional Solution PK-8 – Foundations A-Z / Learning A-Z; LANGUAGE! Live / Voyager Sopris Learning

Foundations A-Z / Learning A-Z; LANGUAGE! Live / Voyager Sopris Learning Best Science of Reading Foundational Skills Solution – Foundations A-Z / Learning A-Z; Voyager Passport / Voyager Sopris Learning

Foundations A-Z / Learning A-Z; Voyager Passport / Voyager Sopris Learning Best STEM Instructional Solution for Grade K-12 – ExploreLearning Gizmos / ExploreLearning

ExploreLearning Gizmos / ExploreLearning Best Virtual Lab – ExploreLearning Gizmos / ExploreLearning

ExploreLearning Gizmos / ExploreLearning Best Educational Game – Frax / ExploreLearning

Frax / ExploreLearning Best Gamification in Learning – Reflex / ExploreLearning

Reflex / ExploreLearning Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution – Frax / ExploreLearning

Frax / ExploreLearning Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12 – Gizmos / ExploreLearning

Gizmos / ExploreLearning Best Education Professional Development Solution – LETRS / Lexia

LETRS / Lexia Best Learning Recovery Tool – Core5 Reading / Lexia; Raz-Plus / Learning A-Z

Core5 Reading / Lexia; Raz-Plus / Learning A-Z Best Solution for English Language Learners – Raz-Plus ELL / Learning A-Z

Raz-Plus ELL / Learning A-Z Best Virtual Learning Solution – Writing A-Z / Learning A-Z

Writing A-Z / Learning A-Z Best Customer Experience in Ed Tech – Learning A-Z

Learning A-Z Best Formative Assessment Solution – Acadience Learning Online / Voyager Sopris Learning

“ Educators, administrators, students and families are confronted daily with new and accelerating challenges and opportunities,” said Ashley Andersen Zantop, Chairman and CEO of Cambium Learning. “ In these difficult and hopeful times, our purpose is to ensure every teacher and student feels seen, valued and supported. We do this with a tenacious commitment to transformational impact on student academic outcomes through the power of technology and partnership. It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized in this way by our education and technology peers and a testament to the innovative and empathetic work of the Cambium employee community. I’m so proud of our team and the impact our solutions make for the people we serve.”

Cambium serves more than 30 million unique students and more than 2.7 million unique teachers in 95% of U.S. districts and in more than 170 countries. The recognition from the SIIA CODiE Awards further underscores the efforts of Cambium brands over the past year to make a meaningful impact on the communities they serve.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges for the first-round review of all nominees and their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists, accounting for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. The category winners will be announced during a virtual celebration on May 21, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. EST.

Details about each finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/2024-education-technology-finalists/.

About Cambium Learning Group



Cambium Learning Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 educators and students. With an intentional collection of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader, helping millions of educators and students feel more seen, valued, and supported every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now.

To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X. The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia, Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Time4Learning.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards



The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the tech industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for leading innovation and achieving excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/codie/.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)



SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today’s challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.

