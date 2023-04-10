Cambium Learning Group Brands Receive 20 Finalist Nods at The EdTech Awards 2023

Cambium Learning Group, ExploreLearning, Time4Learning, Learning A-Z and Voyager Sopris recognized across 13 categories

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Cambium Learning Group announced that five of its brands were recognized as finalists across 13 categories at this year’s EdTech Awards. Cambium Learning Group, ExploreLearning, Learning A-Z, Time4Learning and Voyager Sopris were acknowledged for their outstanding contributions to transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere.

Celebrating its 13th year, the US-based program is the world’s largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech – and those who soon will be.

“ A very big congratulations to all The EdTech Awards 2023 finalists and winners—and congratulations to all who endured the upheavals of the last few years only to come through stronger, more experienced, resilient, and resolute in laying out the future of learning,” said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program.

Featuring edtech’s best and brightest, the annual EdTech Awards highlight cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, higher education, and skills and workforce sectors.

“ Over the past few years, teachers, students and everyone in the PreK-12 education ecosystem have faced unprecedented challenges. The education technology community is no exception; We have adapted to address new challenges and dynamic conditions as we pursue our purpose, so that all students and teachers continue to feel seen, valued and supported,” said Ashley Andersen Zantop, CEO of Cambium Learning. “ I’m thrilled to see Cambium’s contributions be recognized on a global scale next to so many other members of the vibrant EdTech community.”

Recognitions include:

Cambium Learning Group

EdTech Company Setting a Trend

Trendsetter Award Leader Setting a Trend – Ashley Andersen Zantop

ExploreLearning

STEM (science, tech, engineering, math) Solution for Gizmos STEM Cases

Learning A-Z

Language Arts Solution for Foundations A-Z & Raz-Plus

Literacy/Reading Solution for Foundations A-Z

Literacy/Reading Solution for Raz-Plus

New Product or Service (Released in 2020 or Later) for Foundations A-Z

Product or Service (General) for Foundations A-Z

Product or Service (General) for Raz-Plus

Product or Service (General) for Science A-Z

Product or Service Setting a Trend for Raz-Plus Español

E-Learning, Blended, Flipped Solution or Remote Solution for Vocabulary A-Z

E-Learning, Blended, Flipped Solution or Remote Solution for Raz-Plus

Science Solution for Science A-Z

Leadership Award -Founder(s)/CEO for Lisa O’Masta

Voyager Sopris

E-Learning, Blended, Flipped Solution or Remote Solution for LANGUAGE! Live

Literacy/Reading Solution for Voyager Passport

New Product or Service (Released in 2020 or Later) for Reading Rangers

Testing & Assessment Solution for Acadience Learning Online

Time4Learning

Parent/Student Solution for School On-Demand Programming

Cambium now serves more than 29 million students and 1.3 million teachers in 95% of U.S. districts and in more than 170 countries. The recognition from The EdTech Awards further underscores the efforts of Cambium and its businesses over the past year, including the launch of Learning A-Z’s Foundations A-Z™ and Raz-Plus® Español solutions; Time4Learning’s new social studies curriculum and middle school electives; and Lexia Aspire™ Professional Learning, a new subscription professional learning solution for teachers.

About Cambium Learning Group



Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentional collection of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally seen, valued and supported each and every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now.

To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Medium. The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.

About EdTech Digest and The EdTech Awards



EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

