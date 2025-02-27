Camber Expands EV Charging Footprint in Austin, Texas, Delivering Power to CapMetro’s Transit Bus Fleet

Camber to help advance CapMetro’s goal to grow the size of its Zero Emission bus fleet and expand access to cleaner, more sustainable public transportation options

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Camber, a pioneering force in commercial fleet electrification with over 1,500 DC fast chargers deployed across North America, today unveiled an expansion of its partnership with CapMetro, successfully delivering 2.9 megawatts (MW) of power to the public transit agency’s primary bus depot in Austin, Texas. With the ability to charge up to 48 EV buses simultaneously, this installation supports CapMetro’s ongoing efforts to transition its bus fleet to zero-emissions vehicles.

As part of the project, Camber supplied and installed two 1440 kW Camber Charging Systems and 48 Camber Industrial Dispensers. Camber is currently supporting CapMetro with proactive and ongoing maintenance to ensure reliable operations. Camber expects to provide CapMetro with its proprietary charger and energy management software, and remote diagnostic tools to manage energy costs and lower the public fleet’s total cost of ownership.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with CapMetro and help electrify its bus fleet, ensuring more Texans have access to clean, reliable, and affordable public transit options," said Camber President, Brendan Harney. "Our partnership with CapMetro represents a significant step forward in the electrification of public transit, showcasing how charging solutions at scale can empower communities to embrace a more sustainable future without sacrificing reliability. At Camber, we’re proud to play a role in supporting CapMetro's commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship."

“With support from Camber, we have made tremendous strides toward achieving our vision to expand and improve the public transit system in Central Texas, allowing us to open up new, entirely electric routes,” said Dave Kubicek, Executive Vice President of CapMetro. “Austin has long been at the forefront of EV adoption, and we’re committed to sustaining that leadership while ensuring our citizens reach their destinations reliably and efficiently.”

“We commend the Camber team for their incredible work in this project, a testament to the tenacity and expertise of the talented individuals who established the largest network of DC-fast chargers for fleets,” said Ewa Kozicz, Co-Founder of Anthelion Capital. “We believe in the viability of fleet electrification and it’s clear that overcoming the biggest challenge – creating reliable charging infrastructure – is key in making widespread adoption a reality. Camber’s streamlined installation process, advanced software diagnostic tools, and commitment to hands-on maintenance are paving the way for this transformation.”

In addition to dispensing power at CapMetro’s primary bus depot, Camber’s EV chargers will also deliver on-route power and range extension, so that buses return to the depot with a higher state of charge to reduce peak power demand at the central site. With on-route charging, fleet operators benefit from higher vehicle availability and reduced downtime, ensuring consistent service for travelers.

Camber’s EV charging system is interoperable with different vehicles–charging New Flyer vehicles as well as light-duty EVs–allowing one depot to support a mixed fleet with varying charging demands and power requirements. This capability not only simplifies depot management but also future-proofs operations against evolving fleet compositions and technology advancements. As the city continues to electrify its fleets, investing in building out a tailored, resilient infrastructure is paramount in establishing seamless fleet operations, reducing downtime, and a smoother road to an electrified future.

About Camber

As builder and operator of one of North America's largest commercial fast-charging networks, Camber delivers reliable end-to-end solutions for mission-critical fleets. From transit agencies and school districts to essential logistics operations, our solutions combine custom infrastructure, expert installation, proactive maintenance, and intelligent charge management—proven through over 1,500 DC fast chargers deployed, 2 million hours of charging delivered, and 50GWh of energy provided to heavy-duty EVs. Built by industry veterans from leading vehicle manufacturers, charging providers, and utilities, Camber manages every aspect of fleet electrification—from initial design through daily operations. This proven approach, backed by a decade of experience powering essential transportation services, enables fleet operators to confidently scale their zero-emission operations while focusing on their core mission: moving goods and people across America. Learn more at https://getcamber.com/

About CapMetro

CapMetro connects people, jobs and communities by providing Central Texans with safe, high-quality and sustainable transportation alternatives. The agency provides over 70,000 daily weekday trips on its buses, trains, paratransit and vanpool vehicles and serves a population of more than 1.2 million in its 543-square-mile service area. The region’s transportation leader, CapMetro has invested in transit services like its High-Frequency Network, which moves more people, more reliably. CapMetro is committed to increasing regional mobility and, through Project Connect, will transform how people travel throughout Central Texas. Visit capmetro.org for more information.

