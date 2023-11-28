CalypsoAI Recognized for Innovative Approach to AI Security by Multiple Awards Programs

AI Security category creator touts growth and product leadership as key to industry achievements

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CalypsoAI, the leader in AI Security, today announced it has earned multiple accolades from local D.C., cybersecurity, and AI industry groups for its product innovation and industry leadership. The Information’s 50 Most Promising Startups 2023, AI Dev’s AI Tech, DC Inno on Fire, Santander X Global Challenge: Cyberprotect the Future, DCA 2023 Red Hot Cyber, and Technical.ly awards programs have recognized the company’s platform and team for tackling the most pressing AI and cybersecurity challenges facing enterprises today.





As organizations around the world grapple with balancing the productivity gains from generative AI and large language models (LLMs) with the risks they pose, CalypsoAI is at the forefront of enabling the mass adoption of these tools through its suite of security solutions. Specifically, CalypsoAI’s Moderator solution ensures enterprises can audit the use and cost of generative AI tools; prevent exposure of sensitive company information to LLMs; verify the responses the LLM produces; and protect against malicious code entering the organization via an LLM. Organizations like the Air Force, the Department of Homeland Security, and Fortune 500 enterprises have turned to CalypsoAI to add trust, auditability, and data protection to their AI systems.

“Overcoming the unprecedented challenges and threats of AI requires unprecedented innovation. That’s why we’re dedicated to developing the best products on the market to help enterprises navigate these uncharted territories,” said Neil Serebryany, CEO and Founder, CalypsoAI. “To have local and industry groups recognize us for that work validates our approach and serves as motivation to keep delivering the AI security solutions organizations need to be successful in this new era.”

For its exciting company momentum and industry-leading platform, CalypsoAI has been recognized by:

The Information’s 50 Most Promising Startups 2023: Determined by the Information’s staff, the 50 Most Promising Startups List recognizes the newest up and comers in technology based on current revenues, business models, and growth prospects. CalypsoAI was named the #1 startup to watch in the SaaS & Security category.

AI Dev’s AI Tech Awards: CalypsoAI was awarded the Most Innovative Company of the Year for its development of Moderator and dedication to leading the AI Security industry forward as new challenges and threats emerge. The AI Tech Awards celebrate technical innovation, adoption, and reception in the AI & Machine Learning industry and by the developer community.

DC Inno on Fire: Run by the Washington Business Journal, the DC Inno on Fire list shares the D.C. startups having broad impact across industries and the country. CalypsoAI is featured on the list for its notable customers, investors, and solutions that tackle the most pressing AI security challenges.

Santander X Global Challenge: Cyberprotect the Future: This global competition, developed to support and promote the growth of innovation in cybersecurity, recognized CalypsoAI as one of three winners in the Scaleups category for its contributions to the industry.

DCA Live’s 2023 Red Hot Cyber: This local accolade highlights the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups in the D.C. area. CalypsoAI was named to the list for its product innovation, momentum, and growth throughout 2023.

Technical.ly Awards: CalypsoAI has been nominated for Tech Company of the Year in this annual awards program that honors 2023’s top D.C. innovators, technologists, community leaders and more as they tackle tech’s toughest challenges. Voting will be open through Thursday, Nov. 30, with winners announced Wednesday, Dec. 6

These awards come on the heels of a year that has propelled the company into a new period of growth. Over the past year, CalypsoAI has opened its Dublin headquarters, added cybersecurity experts Jim Routh and Dr. Gary McGraw to its advisory board, launched a partnership with Palantir, and announced $23 million in Series A-1 funding. The company will continue to develop cutting-edge solutions that enable the safe and secure use of AI tools for companies and their employees, while also looking to double its headcount over the next few years.

CalypsoAI is the leader in developing and delivering AI security solutions. The company’s vision is to be the trusted partner and global leader in the AI security domain, empowering enterprises and governments to leverage the immense potential of generative AI solutions and Large Language Models (LLMs) responsibly and securely. CalypsoAI is striving to shape a future in which technology and security coalesce to transform how businesses operate and contribute to a better world. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2018 by top minds in the fields of artificial intelligence, data science, and machine learning, the company has secured backing from investors including Paladin Capital Group, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Hakluyt Capital, and Empros Capital. To learn more, visit the website or follow CalypsoAI on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

