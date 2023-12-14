CalypsoAI Partners with World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community to Accelerate Reliable, Secure Enterprise AI Deployments

AI Security leader joins global consortium to educate on best practices as global interest in generative AI grows

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CalypsoAI, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) Security, announced today it has joined the World Economic Forum’s (Forum) Global Innovators Community, and will be engaging in the Forum’s Centre for Cybersecurity. As part of this group, CalypsoAI will work with the World Economic Forum on addressing the most prominent cybersecurity challenges plaguing organizations today – including those stemming from AI.





Generative AI systems and large language models (LLMs), with their immense power and autonomy, have the potential to revolutionize industries and enhance lives. However, with great technological advancement comes great risk. Most generative AI tools lack a critical security layer capable of protecting sensitive information, thwarting cyberattacks, and deterring malicious behavior. Enterprises are vulnerable to these challenges given the wealth of data and intellectual property they house, as well as the lack of understanding many employees have about the inherent risks of LLMs. Likewise, consumers and governments may be influenced by evolving and new threats, such as deep fakes and the rapid spread of misinformation, which are increasing in both severity and reach due to the introduction of AI.

CalypsoAI is the leader in delivering solutions that enable safe, secure, and reliable adoption of AI across enterprises. With years of experience working with the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Fortune 500 companies, CalypsoAI’s trusted and field-tested AI security solutions are being deployed across organizations to provide the trust, auditability, observability, and data protection needed to facilitate the deployment of AI tools safely and securely. The company’s platform, Moderator, is relied on by organizations to prevent data loss, identify and stop malicious attacks deployed from within generative AI tools, and ensure outputs from LLMs are verified and trustworthy.

CalypsoAI’s mission is to enable the expansion of AI by securing its use. Through this partnership, CalypsoAI and the Forum will tackle pressing industry problems such as building cyber resilience in manufacturing, bridging the cyber skills gap, and improving the global cybersecurity outlook.

“The World Economic Forum is pleased to have CalypsoAI join our Global Innovator community,” says Verena Kuhn, Head of the Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. “Including new, innovative voices is essential in our work at the Forum. We look forward to CalypsoAI’s engagement in our Centre for Cybersecurity.”

“The Forum is one of the leading institutions for balancing innovation with safety and an authority on the steps needed to create trustworthy AI tools,” said Neil Serebryany, CEO and founder of CalypsoAI. “There are critical discussions that need to be had surrounding how we can protect enterprises, their employees, and their customers from the inherent risks posed by ChatGPT, Bard, and other LLMs. As a formal partner and member of the Innovator community, we’re committing to continuing that conversation and delivering the solutions required to enable scalable, trustworthy, and secure generative AI deployments.”

In alignment with the Forum, CalypsoAI has committed to helping protect Americans from AI-enabled fraud and deception by partnering with other industry organizations to establish standards and best practices. This includes contributions to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Trustworthy AI Standards, the DHS Deepfake Mitigation methods, The National Artificial Intelligence Resources Task Force, the Test and Evaluation Challenges in Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Systems report for the USAF, and the Air Force and Army Working Group.

About CalypsoAI

CalypsoAI is the leader in developing and delivering AI security solutions. The company’s vision is to be the trusted partner and global leader in the AI security domain, empowering enterprises and governments to leverage the immense potential of generative AI solutions and Large Language Models (LLMs) responsibly and securely. CalypsoAI is striving to shape a future in which technology and security coalesce to transform how businesses operate and contribute to a better world. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2018 by top minds in the fields of artificial intelligence, data science, and machine learning, the company has secured backing from investors including Paladin Capital Group, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Hakluyt Capital, and Empros Capital. To learn more, visit the website or follow CalypsoAI on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About the Forum Global Innovators Community

The Innovator Communities are a group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. Comprising three sub-communities – the Technology Pioneers, Global Innovators and Unicorns –the Innovator Communities accompany start-ups along their growth journey. The World Economic Forum provides the sub-communities with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency. Companies invited to join the Innovator Communities will engage with one or more of the Forum’s centres, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on critical issues.

