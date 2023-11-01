CalypsoAI Partners with Palantir to Improve AI Security in U.S. Government

CalypsoAI’s platform will now be made available via Palantir’s FedStart Program, and ensure government agencies can safely deploy generative AI and LLMs

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CalypsoAI, the leader in AI Security, today announced a partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) to utilize Palantir’s FedStart program. CalypsoAI’s security platform will now be made available to government agencies through FedStart, which provides an accredited environment for AI security and other application deployments.





CalypsoAI was founded in 2018 to deliver a first-of-its-kind platform for proactively identifying and limiting the risks associated with the use of AI models. The powerful platform prevents sensitive company information from being shared on public large language models (LLMs); identifies and stops malicious attacks deployed within or through generative AI tools; and verifies LLM output to support optimal decision making. With a strong commitment to data protection and governance, ethical AI, user monitoring and oversight, and full auditability, CalypsoAI provides users with the confidence to navigate the complex landscape of AI security.

By joining Palantir’s FedStart program, CalypsoAI is empowering every U.S. government agency to leverage the company’s leading enterprise-scale AI testing and security platform. The company has already worked with numerous federal agencies—such as the Department of Defense Chief Data and Artificial Intelligence Office, the United States Air Force, and the Department of Homeland Security—to enable safe, reliable, and ethical deployments of generative AI. Palantir’s FedStart program is a SaaS offering enabling partner companies to run their products within Palantir’s accredited environment. Participation will accelerate accreditation of CalypsoAI’s solutions, allowing rapid adoption by a greater number of government customers and ensuring they benefit from the firm’s leading-edge AI innovation.

“We are on a mission to enable the mass adoption of AI tools for the benefit of society—and the only way to do that is to ensure those tools are safe from risk,” explained Neil Serebryany, CEO and Founder of CalypsoAI. “The federal government was an early adopter of our capabilities, and we remain committed to delivering the highest quality solutions to our public sector customers. FedStart and our partnership with Palantir will enable CalypsoAI to radically expand our ability to drive value to the government by empowering our solutions at every level of security.”

“CalypsoAI is a pioneer in AI Security and a recognized leader in the federal sector,” said Akash Jain, President, Palantir USG. “At Palantir, we believe in the power of technology to create a better and more secure world, and CalypsoAI’s mission aligns with our focus to deliver the U.S. government leading software at speed. We are committed to helping CalypsoAI achieve accreditation to deliver this promise and are working together to deploy their leading-edge technology to protect our nation’s critical infrastructure.”

To learn more about CalypsoAI and its AI security capabilities, please visit calypsoai.com.

About CalypsoAI

CalypsoAI is the leader in developing and delivering AI security solutions. The company’s vision is to be the trusted partner and global leader in the AI security domain, empowering enterprises and governments to leverage the immense potential of AI/ML solutions and Large Language Models (LLMs) responsibly and securely. CalypsoAI is striving to shape a future in which technology and security coalesce to transform how businesses operate and contribute to a better world. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2018 by top minds in the fields of artificial intelligence, data science, and machine learning, the company has secured backing from investors including Paladin Capital Group, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Hakluyt Capital, and Empros Capital. To learn more, visit the website or follow CalypsoAI on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

