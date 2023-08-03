CalypsoAI CTO to Speak at Ai4 Conference on the Security Risks of Generative AI

AISec leader will demo the power of Moderator, its AI security platform, at upcoming AI and cybersecurity events

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CalypsoAI, the leader in AI Security, announced today that it will be speaking at the Ai4 2023 conference taking place in Las Vegas from August 7-9. Executives will also be meeting with customers and other attendees of Black Hat (August 5-10) and Def Con 2023 (August 10-13) to demonstrate the power of the Moderator platform, which enables organizations to safely and securely use Generative AI models.





Since the launch of ChatGPT, there’s been a groundswell of corporate interest in generative AI and large language models (LLMs). These solutions offer incredible productivity benefits but also come with many inherent risks. To allow organizations to safely and confidently use generative AI solutions, CalypsoAI launched Moderator. Designed to mitigate the cybersecurity risks posed by generative AI models, Moderator provides a seamless interface for executives to monitor LLM usage across the enterprise. The solution delivers industry-leading safeguards and features that prevent leakage of personal information and other sensitive organizational data, provide human verification and sourcing capabilities, and block malicious code from entering an organization.

With demand for Moderator skyrocketing, CalypsoAI Chief Technology Officer James White will be leading a session at Ai4 titled, “How CalypsoAI Moderator Secures Organizations’ Use of Large Language Models.” Taking place Tuesday, August 8 at 11:50 AM PT, White’s presentation will educate audiences on the threats surrounding AI and how Moderator can help ensure safe and successful generative AI deployments. Attendees will also have the opportunity to demo Moderator and meet with CalypsoAI experts at their Ai4 booth (#617). CalypsoAI leaders will be stationed at the Mandalay Bay hotel throughout Ai4, as well as during Black Hat USA and Def Con 2023, to host conversations around the AI threat landscape. Those interested in meeting with the company can schedule an appointment with the CalypsoAI team, here.

“Every organization is exploring how to deploy generative AI to boost competitive advantage and productivity, which means the need for security solutions to match that pace of adoption is skyrocketing,” said Neil Serebryany, CEO and Founder of CalypsoAI. “Executives can’t risk not deploying generative AI and LLMs, but they also need to properly protect themselves, their employees, and their customers. We know AI Security will be a big topic of conversation during these industry conferences and are looking forward to connecting with industry-leading organizations who recognize the importance of investing in cybersecurity for AI.”

As the AI Security category creator, CalypsoAI has experienced significant growth since launching Moderator in April 2023. Most notably, the company announced a Series A-1 of $23 million in June led by Paladin Capital Group, bringing its total funding to $38 million. This news came shortly after the addition of security experts Dr. Gary McGraw and Jim Routh to the CalypsoAI advisory board and the opening of CalypsoAI’s AI Center of Excellence in Dublin.

To find out more about CalypsoAI and its Moderator solution, visit: calypsoai.com

About CalypsoAI

CalypsoAI is the leader in developing and delivering AI security solutions. The company’s vision is to be the trusted partner and global leader in the AI security domain, empowering enterprises and governments to leverage the immense potential of generative AI solutions and Large Language Models (LLMs) responsibly and securely. CalypsoAI is striving to shape a future in which technology and security coalesce to transform how businesses operate and contribute to a better world. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2018 by top minds in the fields of artificial intelligence, data science, and machine learning, the company has secured backing from investors including Paladin Capital Group, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Hakluyt Capital, and Empros Capital. To learn more, visit the website or follow CalypsoAI on Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

