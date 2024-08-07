CalypsoAI Builds on Success of Customizable GenAI Scanners with Multiple Product Updates

With a model that blocks 97% of harmful prompts, has 95% decision accuracy, and identifies 92% of blocked prompts as potential threats, CalypsoAI leads the industry in mitigating AI risks

According to research from CalypsoAI and the Everest Group, data security and privacy are among CIOs’ top concerns when it comes to generative AI, with 55% revealing it as a challenge to adoption. A significant part of this concern stems from the fact that use cases across industries, companies, and departments vary drastically. Most guardrail-like defenses are built with legacy techniques or simply not enterprise-ready, limiting effectiveness and resulting in outdated protection almost instantly. These limitations pose a significant challenge for organizations seeking to deploy and adopt GenAI while ensuring AI security can adapt to constantly evolving threats.

At the RSA Conference in May, CalypsoAI introduced its customizable GenAI Scanners, solving these major security challenges and setting a new industry standard. This game-changing technology allows organizations to create their own AI-powered scanners with simple descriptions, which CalypsoAI’s advanced LLM then transforms into a sophisticated data shield. This enables companies to address specific vulnerabilities and set detailed policies that drive the highest levels of performance. With real-time threat updates and instant adaptation, CalypsoAI is the first and only solution using GenAI to secure all enterprise use cases.

Building on this innovation, CalypsoAI’s platform offers the most advanced tools to secure, audit, and monitor internal and external GenAI usage across all models, vendors, and modes. These enhancements transcend enterprise protection across GenAI deployments more than any other solution, including:

Out-of-the-Box Scanners: While many companies want to customize scanners to suit their business needs, others want the ease of flipping a switch to power protection. To meet this need, CalypsoAI offers out-of-the-box scanners that address particular business use cases and verticals, such as PII and source code vulnerability. These pre-packaged scanners round out the existing suite of fully bespoke GenAI Scanners, enabling organizations of all sizes and industries to have the security capabilities at their disposal that make the most sense for their business.

“The threat landscape when it comes to AI is evolving so quickly, we realized we needed to fight fire with fire—which is exactly where our customizable scanner technology comes in,” said Jimmy White, CTO of CalypsoAI. “At CalypsoAI we want to empower your business to proactively evolve and respond to threats before they even emerge, ensuring instantaneous, comprehensive protection and resilience. The only way to do that is to fully embrace generative AI as a key pillar and core differentiator to our platform—and the latest features ensure that we’re not only doing that at scale but giving users the ability to share those protections and learn from each other.”

CalypsoAI will be demoing the new features and its full security and enablement platform at Black Hat USA 2024. Stop by the CalypsoAI booth #4310 to see the platform come to life in an interactive crime-solving game called, ‘Behind the Mask.’ And don’t miss the company’s cocktail party on Wednesday, August 7 from 6-8 PM PDT at the Hops & Hackers Happy Hour.

To learn more about CalypsoAI’s industry-leading AI solutions, visit the website here.

About CalypsoAI



CalypsoAI is the leading GenAI security platform and the only company using advanced Generative AI technology to secure enterprise use cases. The company’s vision is to be the trusted partner and global leader across the AI Security domain, engaging with organizations of all sizes to harness AI’s immense potential responsibly and securely. CalypsoAI is dedicated to shaping a future in which technology and security unite, transforming business operations and contributing to a more productive world.

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2018 by industry pioneers in the fields of AI, data science, and machine learning, CalypsoAI has secured backing from investors including Paladin Capital Group, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Hakluyt Capital, and Empros Capital. Its strategic angel investors include Susan Wojcicki, former CEO of YouTube, and Anne Wojcicki, CEO of 23andMe. The company has raised a total of $38.2 million to date. The CalypsoAI team continues to push boundaries and set new standards in the AI Security domain, ensuring customers remain ahead of every curve in the evolving digital landscape. To learn more, visit the website or follow CalypsoAI on X and LinkedIn.

