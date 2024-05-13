CalmWave Wins GeekWire’s “Health Innovation of the Year” Award

Healthtech Leader Using Transparent AI to Eliminate Non-Actionable Alarms in ICUs Also Received GeekWire “UX Design of the Year” in 2023

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CalmWave, the leader in eliminating non-actionable alarms through data science and Transparent AI, today announced it has won the prestigious “Health Innovation of the Year” at the 2024 GeekWire Awards. The “Health Innovation of the Year” award showcases pioneering health, life science, biotechnology, or medical breakthroughs that illustrate how technology is transforming healthcare and that hold great promise for bettering our lives or improving healthcare. This honor marks CalmWave’s second consecutive GeekWire Award, following last year’s accolade for UX Design of the Year.





“We are honored to be named Geekwire’s ‘Healthcare Innovation of the Year.’ Technology has the potential to have a transformative impact on healthcare, and we are grateful for GeekWire’s commitment to spotlighting the companies that are doing this work,” said Ophir Ronen, founder and CEO of CalmWave. “Our vision is for a healthcare system where technology and human expertise come together seamlessly for the greater good. We are doing this with our Operations Health AI platform that captures, analyzes, and synthesizes real-time data from dozens of different medical devices in order to empower hospitals with the intelligence critical to improving patient outcomes, optimizing operations, and retaining staff.”

Rooted in decades of Enterprise IT expertise, CalmWave is the world’s first Transparent AI-powered platform for healthcare. CalmWave uses Transparent AI to analyze hospital data and minimize alarms in the ICU, objectively reducing alarm fatigue and nurse burnout. The platform ingests the hospital’s high-frequency data from diverse sources, including electronic medical record systems, on-network medical devices, and patient vital signs, and distills that data into actionable information.

CalmWave reduces non-actionable alarms by as much as 83 percent when compared to the same number of manual alarm limit adjustments. Doing so empowers clinicians with the information they need whenever they need it, supporting mission-critical decision-making in the ICU and improving nurse retention.

About CalmWave

CalmWave’s mission is to improve the lives of patients and providers objectively, starting with eliminating non-actionable alarms, which leads to more stable and quieter ICUs. Alarm fatigue, which is endemic in the modern healthcare system, causes great stress for providers, their patients, and their families, ultimately impacting patient outcomes and staff retention. The CalmWave platform remediates alarm fatigue, improves staff retention, and transforms Operations Health through data science and Transparent AI. CalmWave is the fastest company to go from inception to funding at the AI2 Incubator, a startup incubator at the Allen Institute for AI. Headquartered in Seattle, CalmWave has raised a pre-seed round led by Bonfire Ventures with participation from Tau Ventures, AI2 Incubator, SeaChange Ventures, Hike Ventures, and the co-founders of PagerDuty. Visit CalmWave.ai for more information. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

