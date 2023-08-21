CalmWave to Present at U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell’s “Future of AI Forum”

CalmWave Recently Announced World’s First “Transparent AI” to Support Mission-Critical Decision Making in the ICU

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CalmWave, the company leveraging AI to gauge hospitals’ Operations Health to improve nurse retention and patient outcomes by reducing alarm fatigue in intensive care units, today announced that it has been selected to participate in U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell’s “Future of AI Forum” on Monday, Aug. 21. The event is focused on AI’s significant opportunities, particularly for a state like Washington, which already leads the world in software, e-commerce, and cloud services. It will bring together senior government officials, leaders from academia and industry, technologists, and the national and local technology press.





“We are honored to have been selected by Senator Cantell to participate in the ‘Future of AI Forum’ and demonstrate our ‘Transparent AI’ platform designed to improve Nurse Retention. We have tremendous respect for the Senator’s leadership and her approach to AI, having spent years working on responsible ways to introduce artificial intelligence-based technologies,” said Ophir Ronen, CEO of CalmWave. “Washington is poised to lead in the commercialization of artificial intelligence. We started our company here in Washington with the assistance of world-class AI institutions like the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence (AI2). The team we have gathered to solve the foundational problem of nurse attrition includes AI experts from Aerospace, Enterprise IT, and Healthcare, a world-class team to solve a world-class problem.”

CalmWave recently announced its “Transparent AI” platform to support mission-critical decision-making in the ICU. CalmWave’s transparent AI ingests historical and near real-time hospital data to provide clinicians with a holistic view of the information that empowers them to make the most informed decisions regarding alarm management. CalmWave’s transparent AI approach reduces non-actionable alarms by as much as 83 percent1 when compared to the same number of manual alarm limit adjustments.

Non-actionable alarms account for eighty to ninety-nine percent of alarms in ICUs. With long work shifts, short staffing, and post COVID-19 pressure on an already stressed healthcare system, nurses are experiencing alarm fatigue and overall workplace exhaustion. Alarming also contributes to the lack of sleep and excessive noise in ICUs, hindering patient recovery and increasing risks such as ICU delirium.

CalmWave’s platform uses transparent AI to help healthcare organizations optimize operations and make data-informed decisions. Utilizing a healthcare organization’s medical interventions and physiologic monitor signals, CalmWave uses this data as an objective, consistent source to reduce alarm fatigue, improve the clinical work environment, and transform patient care.

About CalmWave

CalmWave’s mission is to improve the lives of patients and providers objectively, starting with eliminating non-actionable alarms, which leads to more stable and quieter ICUs. Alarm fatigue, which is endemic in the modern healthcare system, causes great stress for providers, their patients, and their families, ultimately impacting patient outcomes and staff retention. The CalmWave platform remediates alarm fatigue, improves staff retention, and transforms Operations Health through data science and AI. CalmWave is the fastest company to go from inception to funding at the AI2 Incubator, a startup incubator at the Allen Institute for AI (AI2). Headquartered in Seattle, CalmWave has raised a pre-seed round led by Bonfire Ventures with participation from Tau Ventures, AI2 Incubator, Seachange Ventures, Hike Ventures, and the co-founders of PagerDuty. Visit CalmWave.ai for more information. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

1% reduction based on retrospective alarm analysis of hospital data.

Contacts

press@CalmWave.ai