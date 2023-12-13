CalmWave Launches on AWS Marketplace

World’s First AI Platform for Operations Health™ Now Available to Empower Hospitals with Data-Driven Insights

SEATTLE–CalmWave, the company leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to bring Operations Health to hospitals, today announced its availability in the AWS Marketplace, ​​a curated online software store that helps customers find, buy, and immediately start using select software and services that run on Amazon Web Services (AWS).





CalmWave’s platform, which is now readily available on the AWS Marketplace, uses Transparent AI to help healthcare organizations optimize operations and make data-informed decisions. Utilizing a healthcare organization’s medical interventions and physiologic monitor signals, CalmWave uses this data as an objective, consistent source to reduce alarm fatigue, improve the clinical work environment, and transform patient care. AWS customers can now easily deploy CalmWave solutions and begin to reduce alarm fatigue, improve the clinical work environment, and transform patient care.

“Due to overalarming ICUs, extended work shifts, and understaffing in an already burdened healthcare system, nurses today are grappling with alarm fatigue at unprecedented scale and CalmWave solves this horrible status quo,” said Ophir Ronen, Founder and CEO, CalmWave. “Availability on the AWS Marketplace streamlines the process for healthcare organizations to adopt the CalmWave solution, empowering them with the technology to eliminate non-actionable alarms in ICUs using their existing, pre-approved AWS budget.”

The CalmWave platform, powered by Transparent AI, offers healthcare organizations a powerful tool to combat alarm fatigue and streamline operations. To learn more about CalmWave’s offerings on the AWS Marketplace, visit CalmWave’s AWS Marketplace listing.

About CalmWave

CalmWave is focused on improving the lives of patients and providers. Our mission is to address alarm fatigue and eliminate non-actionable alarms, bringing us to more stable and quieter ICUs. Alarm fatigue, which is endemic in the modern healthcare system, causes great stress for providers, their patients, and their families, ultimately impacting patient outcomes and staff retention. The CalmWave platform remediates alarm fatigue, improves staff retention, and transforms Operations Health through data science and AI. CalmWave is the fastest company to go from inception to funding at the AI2 Incubator, a startup incubator at the Allen Institute for AI (AI2). Headquartered in Seattle, CalmWave has raised a pre-seed round led by Bonfire Ventures with participation from Tau Ventures, AI2 Incubator, Seachange Ventures, Hike Ventures, and the co-founders of PagerDuty. Visit CalmWave.ai or email hello@calmwave.ai for more information and partnership opportunities. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

press@CalmWave.ai