CalmWave Advances Pilot After Demonstrating Potential to Improve Safety in Bedside Monitoring

CalmWave, a solution aimed at reducing non-actionable alarms through a data science and artificial intelligence (AI) program, has successfully completed a proof-of-concept with Wellstar Health System that has the potential to enhance safety and efficacy of bedside monitor vital sign alarms. Based on these promising results, Wellstar plans to implement the CalmWave Operations Platform in an expanded pilot program and Catalyst by Wellstar has made a strategic investment in the company.





Non-actionable alarms are alerts triggered by monitoring systems that do not require immediate intervention or clinical response. Such alarms make up 80-99% of alarms in intensive care units (ICUs), which contribute to a well-recognized and widespread issue known as alarm fatigue. Alarm fatigue occurs when the constant flood of alarms overwhelms both clinicians and patients, leading to potential cognitive overload and burnout. A 2023 National Institutes of Health (NIH) study significantly associates “…alarm burden with poorer nurse-reported patient safety, quality of care, staffing and work environment”(1).

The proof-of-concept consisted of a retrospective analysis of an ICU to generate CalmWave-optimized unit-level bedside monitor alarm limit recommendations, algorithmically tuned for the ICU’s population and individual patients.

To accomplish this, the CalmWave Operations Platform ingested and unified retrospective data from different sources including medications, bedside monitor signals, and alarm data to generate safe, unit-level alarm limit default recommendations and patient-specific alarm setting updates. These recommendations indicated a 58% reduction in non-actionable alarms. In the next phase of the pilot program, the critical care unit will evaluate and potentially implement these recommendations at the patient’s bedside via CalmWave’s platform.

Catalyst by Wellstar, a first-of-its-kind innovation company and venture firm created by one of the largest health systems in Georgia, is leading the pilot initiative and direct investment in the company.

“Wellstar’s commitment to innovation and its forward-thinking approach to positive change make it the perfect partner to solve the entrenched problem of alarm fatigue. Wellstar understands the power of big data and the criticality of world-class healthcare technology,” said Ophir Ronen, founder and CEO of CalmWave. “The problem of alarm fatigue is foundational, endemic to every hospital around the world, and we are thrilled to be working with Wellstar to change this unacceptable status quo. Through our successful pilot program, we have demonstrated that CalmWave has the potential to be the first effective alarm fatigue solution.”

“We are focused on advancing healthcare technology that enhances both patient and team member experiences while prioritizing quality and safety,” said Dr. Hank Capps, EVP and Chief Information and Digital Officer for Wellstar Health System, and President of Catalyst by Wellstar. “We’re excited for our growing collaboration with CalmWave, which is harnessing the power of AI to address critical challenges like alarm fatigue and improve patient care outcomes in a meaningful way.”

The CalmWave Operations Platform uses a type of AI that indicates how the models reach their conclusions and recommendations; this insight empowers healthcare organizations to optimize operations and make data-informed decisions.

About CalmWave

CalmWave’s mission is to objectively improve healthcare, starting with eliminating non-actionable alarms. Alarm fatigue, rampant in the modern healthcare system, causes great stress for clinicians and patients, ultimately impacting patient outcomes and staff retention. The CalmWave platform remediates alarm fatigue, improves staff retention, and transforms Operations Health through data science and Transparent AI. Visit CalmWave.ai for more information. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Catalyst By Wellstar

Catalyst by Wellstar is the first-of-its-kind innovation company and venture firm created by one of the largest health systems in Georgia. We build better healthcare by harnessing problems, creating solutions, and partnering across industries to deploy a true ecosystem of care. For more information, visit catalyst.wellstar.org.

About Wellstar Health System

At Wellstar, people are at the center of everything we do. A nonprofit community healthcare system, we are nationally recognized for our personal, high-quality care, inclusive culture, and exceptional doctors and team members. We provide access to compassionate, high-quality care through our: 11 hospitals; 325+ medical office locations; 11 cancer centers; 91 rehabilitation centers; 35 imaging centers; 18 urgent care locations; five health parks; three hospice facilities and one retirement village. Wellstar thoughtfully invests 100% of every dollar we make into initiatives that create healthier communities. To learn more about how we care for the communities we serve, visit Wellstar.org.

